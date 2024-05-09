New Balance 1500 "Blood Orange/Black" sneakers: Features explored

The New Balance 1500 "Blood Orange/Black" sneakers are definitely one of the most exciting additions to their existing sneaker lineup, New Balance has come up with. These trainers, made with precision in Flimby, UK, are a bold upgrade of the previous beloved model. This most recent pair from NB, being a part of the Made in UK collection, depicts the dynamic and vibrant nature of modern athletic footwear.

Invented by Steven Smith, this model debuted in 1989 and gained instant fame for its cutting-edge build and exceptional level of comfort. The New Balance 1500 is turning 35 in 2024. This series, along with its upcoming "Blood Orange/Black" hue, has remained a subject of fascination for any sneaker lover due to its evergreen appeal and striking color combinations.

Starting its journey in 1906 in Boston, Massachusetts, New Balance started as an arch support company, eventually transitioning to manufacturing athletic footwear in the 1930s. New Balance running shoes became popular in the 1970s due to their quality and innovation.

Introducing the New Balance 320 in 1976 was a milestone. From the beginning, the business has produced footwear that is both fashionable and functional. New Balance is globally renowned for its quality, innovation, and authenticity.

Available in men’s sizing, one can find these shoes to be a promising investment for any sophisticated collection. For people, who wish to have these exclusive sneakers, the good news is that these kicks are available both online and in-store at $230, via the New Balance website and select retailers.

Looking at the New Balance 1500 series' "Blood Orange/Black" trainers features

New Balance 1500 "Blood Orange/Black" sneakers (Image via Instagram/@nbsonly)

Design and materials

The New Balance 1500 "Blood Orange/Black" trainers present an exquisite selection of materials that blend durability with style. The upper features premium pigskin suede in a striking blood-orange color that contrasts the black mesh at the toe. This mesh ensures breathability, making the sneaker both stylish and practical for everyday wear.

Comfort and durability

A key aspect of the New Balance 1500 "Blood Orange/Black" gears is the comfort they offer. The cream foam midsole is engineered to provide both superior comfort and support, making these sneakers ideal for prolonged wear. A robust outsole in black and grey increases its durability, as it is built to withstand the wear and tear of everyday usage while maintaining both style and performance.

Visual appeal

New Balance 1500 "Blood Orange/Black" sneakers' aesthetics matter. Blue leather accents on the vamp and toebox overlay add elegance, while black leather on the collar and tongue complements the vibrant suede. White New Balance branding on the tongue, midfoot, and heel makes these sneakers stand out.

Available exclusively in men’s sizes, they can be purchased through New Balance’s official website and select retail stores. This 1500 "Blood Orange model launch once again celebrates New Balance's long-lasting heritage and its continued upgradation in the sneaker market.

The New Balance 1500 "Blood Orange/Black" trainers reflect the brand's never-ending dedication to advancing a combination of quality and heritage.

In recognition of this iconic model's 35th anniversary, NB unveils these sneakers featuring a daring and contemporary aesthetic, certain to captivate both devoted supporters and novice sneaker aficionados. These gears are going to get a lot of admiration from sneakerheads across the world owing to their unmatched comfort along with its amazing look and feel.