NB Numeric Brandon Westgate 508 "Vintage indigo with sea salt" sneakers: Features explored

NB Numeric Brandon Westgate 508 "Vintage indigo with sea salt" sneakers are a standout model designed for skateboarders and fashion enthusiasts alike. This model, endorsed by professional skater Brandon Westgate, utilizes a blend of advanced shoe technology and classic aesthetic elements to appeal to a broad audience.

The sneakers are constructed with a focus on optimizing the skateboarding experience without sacrificing comfort. Built on a classic indoor soccer outsole, they provide the tactile feedback of vulcanized shoes coupled with the protective elements of a cupsole. This design choice not only enhances the board feel but also promises to ensure a greater impact protection during intense skate sessions.

These trainers are currently for sale to anybody interested in buying them. Specialty skate shops and a few internet vendors carry them. Priced at an affordable $84.99, these sneakers combine functionality with style, dedicated to the demands of skateboarding.

To experience the perfect combination of contemporary skateboarding utility and vintage style that this shoe delivers, be sure to verify availability in your area.

Exploring features of NB Numeric Brandon Westgate 508 "Vintage indigo with sea salt"

NB Numeric Brandon Westgate 508 "Vintage indigo with sea salt" sneakers (Image via New Balance)

Design and durability

The NB Numeric Brandon Westgate 508 "Vintage indigo with sea salt" sneakers have an upper made of perforated suede which adds a stylish flair and offers to ensure durability. The one-piece reinforced toe is supposedly specifically designed to minimize blowouts, a common issue among active skateboarders. This design element apparently ensures that the sneakers can withstand the wear and tear of skateboarding.

Comfort and fit

Comfort is paramount in any sneaker, and these are no exception. The foam-backed mesh collar supposedly provides a snug yet comfortable fit, crucial for maintaining stability and control while skating. Additionally, the exposed foam and mesh tongue add a retro touch to the design while enhancing breathability, promising to keep the wearer cool and comfortable during vigorous activity.

NB Numeric Brandon Westgate 508 "Vintage indigo with sea salt" sneakers (image via New Balance)

Performance enhancements

The sneakers are equipped with C-CAP midsole cushioning, a feature that offers long-lasting support and added protection against impacts. This midsole technology is essential for skateboarders who require resilient cushioning to absorb shocks and reduce strain on their feet during tricks and jumps.

Reflective details

A unique aspect of the NB Numeric Brandon Westgate 508 "Vintage indigo with sea salt" sneakers is the reflective heel detailing. This feature is designed to catch light, increasing visibility during evening or night sessions. It not only adds a safety element for skating after dark but also provides a stylish, eye-catching accent to the sneakers.

As the official website states,

"The upper is made up of a perforated suede, one-piece reinforced toe to help minimize blowouts, while the foam backed mesh collar provides a comfortable, but snug fit. The exposed foam and mesh tongue help give the NM508 a retro feel while providing breathability while skating and the reflective heel detailing is designed to catch the light."

The NB Numeric Brandon Westgate 508 "Vintage indigo with sea salt" sneakers are a prime choice for skateboarders seeking a blend of performance, durability, and style. These shoes include characteristics of a professional caliber that could meet the demanding needs of skating.

Both novice and expert skateboarders could find these shoes to be a great investment because of their well-considered design features, which include the reinforced toe, comfortable fit, and reflective highlights. Whether you're cruising the city streets or hitting the skatepark, these trainers are made to ensure that you look great and perform exceptionally well.