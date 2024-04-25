New Balance 9060 "Olivine with lichen green and dark olivine" sneakers: Features explored

The New Balance 9060 "Olivine with Lichen Green and Dark Olivine" marks a significant entry into the sneaker market, carrying forward the legacy of the brand's iconic 99X series. These kicks merge old-school charm with contemporary aesthetics by incorporating the distinct, eye-catching elements of the Y2K era, characterized by visible technology and futuristic designs.

Furthermore, this colorway of the New Balance 9060 features exaggerated proportions and sculpted pods in the midsole, emphasizing the brand's renowned ABZORB and SBS cushioning systems, which are synonymous with comfort and performance. In addition, it borrows the "sway bars" from the classic 990 model, enhancing them across the shoe's upper to create a dynamic sense of movement.

These unisex trainers, priced at $198, are available at specific retailers and online. The latest version of New Balance highlights creativity and a distinctive aesthetic, establishing a new standard in the field of footwear design.

Outstanding features of the New Balance 9060 sneakers

New Balance 9060 "Olivine with lichen green and dark olivine" sneakers (Image via New Balance)

Featuring a unique color combination of olivine with lichen green and dark olivine, the combined hues of these sneakers make them a visually appealing choice for any wardrobe. These boast an advanced ABZORB midsole, designed to absorb impact through a clever combination of cushioning and compression resistance.

The New Balance 9060 sneakers also feature SBS cushioning, which is integrated into a dual-density midsole, improving the shoe's ability to withstand impacts while moving. These technologies ensure that every step is supported and comfortable, making these sneakers ideal for extended wear.

As the brand website states,

"Sway bars, taken from the 990, are expanded and utilized throughout the entire upper for a sense of visible motion, while wavy lines and scaled up proportions on a sculpted pod midsole place an exaggerated emphasis on the familiar cushioning platforms of ABZORB and SBS."

In terms of design, the New Balance 9060 pays homage to its predecessors with a tongue logo inspired by the original 991 lace jewel. The heel features a translucent CR device, adding a modern touch to the overall design.

NB 9060 "Olivine with lichen green and dark olivine" sneakers (Image via New Balance)

The use of pigskin and mesh materials not only contributes to the durability of the sneakers but also ensures breathability. The outsole's diamond pattern, inspired by the classic 860 design, offers excellent traction and stability, suitable for various surfaces.

Lightweight sneakers are always preferred by active people, and that's why the New Balance 9060 can be a smart choice. Weighing in at 450.2 grams (15.9 oz), the New Balance 9060 is crafted to balance weight and durability effectively.

The aesthetic is distinctly influenced by the Y2K era, featuring wavy lines and scaled-up proportions that emphasize the shoe’s modern look. This design highlights the sneaker's high-performance features while also making it more appealing as a fashion accessory.

NB 9060 "Olivine with lichen green and dark olivine" sneakers (Image via New Balance)

The New Balance 9060 "Olivine with lichen green and dark olivine" sneakers reflect the brand's ongoing innovation in the footwear industry. Whether for daily wear or specific athletic needs, these provide unmatched comfort, support, and a distinctive look that appeals to contemporary tastes.

As New Balance moves forward, the 9060 model redefines design and technological achievement in the evolving landscape of sneaker culture.