Adidas launches first-ever Adaptive wheelchair basketball uniforms

Adidas has unveiled its first adaptive wheelchair basketball uniforms in collaboration with Adaptive Sports Northwest (ASNW), a Portland-based non-profit organization dedicated to adaptive athletes.

This adaptive wheelchair basketball uniform is designed for the National Wheelchair Basketball Association and was debuted by the PNW Reign women’s basketball team.

As per the brand's official website, the sole intention of making the adaptive wheelchair basketball uniform is to instill confidence and ensure comfort for the athletes. This adaptive wheelchair was unveiled for the first time at the NWBA Tournament, which took place on April 26-28, 2024.

Adidas collaborated with Adaptive Sports Northwest for adaptive wheelchair basketball uniform

Recently, Adidas launched the team kit for the Paris Olympics and Paralympics. Along with the announcement, the German-based label flashed the news of the adaptive wheelchair basketball uniform.

The Adidas innovation team crafted the uniform for adaptive wheelchair athletes. At Portland, the team collaborated with Adaptive Sports Northwest for the new launch, developing the collection after intensive research and feedback.

Beatrice Fuller, the director of Concepts Apparel Innovation, shared insights on the launch,

"From the very first conversations and open discussions that we had with almost 200 athletes with disabilities, it was clear that the main challenge had been the same for years: wheelchair basketball players wear 'stand-up' uniforms that are not designed for them and do not meet their needs."

She further added,

"They were ill-fitting, long, and had too much volume, resulting in excess fabric, heat buildup, and discomfort. Simply put, they were not designed to help athletes perform at their best. With the creation of these uniforms, we delivered a solution that will help wearers feel more comfortable and confident on court. This uniform innovation is a true representation of our ambition: to create 'only the best for the athlete."

In the uniform set, Adidas has introduced shorts and a jersey tailored for adaptive basketball players, infusing ergonomic advancements in pattern engineering. The brand blends comfort with practicality in this apparel.

The blend of mesh back and woven front panels provides breathability and durability. Also, these apparel are structured specially for seated athletes, discarding the bulkiness around the clothing.

The Executive Director of ASNW, Jennifer Armbruster, noted,

"The biggest difference with the partnership with the adidas innovation team is the direct contact with our athletes. For the first time athletes have been part of the entire process - they got to see the people behind the work, their passion through every interaction, their commitment to finding the best product for wheelchair basketball players."

The four-time Paralympic medalist further continued,

"The PNW Reign ladies have been invested in the partnership just like the adidas innovation team has been invested in them. I truly believe this is a game changer."

Jenn Waggoner, PNW Reign athlete and Board of Directors President of Seattle Adaptive Sports, also added that the clothing elements are crafted by understanding the requirements of the adaptive athletes. She further thanked the team and collaboration by saying that these uniforms made the athletes more respected and confident, embarking on the creation of sportswear for all people.

The collaboration between Adidas and Adaptive Sports Northwest made its debut with the PNW Reign women's wheelchair basketball team at the NWBA Tournament held on April 26-28, 2024.

