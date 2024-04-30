Nike Air Force 1 Low “Glacier Blue/Gum” shoes: Features explored

Nike, the renowned sportswear label from Oregon, has presented a new iteration of its popular Nike Air Force 1 Low model, featuring a stylish Glacier Blue/Gum Yellow-Metallic Gold color palette.

Similar to its other past iterations, the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Glacier Blue/Gum” colorway is anticipated to be offered with a fixed price tag of $125 per pair. These sneakers will be available for purchase on Nike's online platform as well as in their physical stores. While the official release date has not been confirmed, it is anticipated that they will hit the shelves in the upcoming weeks of 2024.

Features of Nike Air Force 1 Low “Glacier Blue/Gum” shoes

In anticipation of the arrival of summer, Nike has introduced an updated rendition of the Air Force 1 called "Glacier Blue," combining a sense of calm and coolness. In addition to retaining its traditional form, the shoe has adopted a calm appearance, making it a good option for warmer days. Its effortlessly appealing design draws attention to itself.

This particular iteration of the Nike Air Force 1 Low has been designed with luxury in mind, and it has a high-quality leather construction that is coated in a soothing glacier blue color.

The tumbled leather toe tops are surrounded by similar mudguards. These toe areas are perforated for better airflow. Following this, both tongue flaps and eyelets are adorned with similar glacial blue hues.

Towards the outer end, these tongue flaps are accented with branded tongue tags. These tags are marked with Nike Air logos in metallic gold hues. Comparable gold details can also be found around the forefoot area in the form of lace dubraes.

The characteristic side swooshes of blue tones run across the collar areas to the rear heel counters. Here, the heel tabs feature debossed Nike Air swoosh insignia. On the inside, the sockliners and insoles are both painted blue. The sockliners are highlighted with metallic gold branding marks. Lastly, the sole block is made with a midsole of blue and an outer sole unit of gum yellow material.

There is a splendid history associated with the Nike Air Force 1, which has been around for forty years, and Team Swoosh has summed it all up as follows:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

It continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied."

Keep an eye out for the upcoming release of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Glacier Blue/Gum” shoes, expected to hit the shelves in the coming weeks. Interested readers and sneakerheads are encouraged to stay connected with the Nike site for timely alerts on their arrival.

In addition to the “Glacial Blue/Gum” iteration, Nike has also unveiled several other colorways of the Nike Air Force 1 Low model that will also be available in the coming months. Iterations like “NY vs. NY” and “Notebook Doodle” variants will be launched in the near future. They will be available for purchase through Nike’s online and offline stores.

