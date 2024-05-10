Nike G.T. Cut 3 "Jewell Loyd" sneakers: Features explored

A new colorway of Nike G.T. Cut 3 sneakers is gearing up to be launched in May, offering a playful color scheme. The sneaker will be designed by Jewell Loyd, a star player from the Seattle Storm, taking inspiration from her best friend's son.

Nike G.T. Cut 3, the latest iteration from the G.T. series, has become a coveted shoe on the basketball court. The spacious design and the innovative technology make the shoe a standout piece and the brand introduced it as the Space Maker.

The Nike G.T. Cut 3 "Jewell Loyd" will hit the sneaker market on May 15, 2024. One can obtain the sneaker from the Nike store with a price tag of $190.

Jewell Loyd took inspiration from Justice's drawing to craft her new Nike G.T. Cut 3

Jewell Loyd, one of the top-notch basketball players from Seattle Storm, is the two-time WNBA champion and Olympic Gold medalist. The basketball player wanted to craft something outstanding and remarkable. To incorporate that, she took help from her best friend's son Justice.

As reported by Tallahassee Democrat, 6-year-old boy Justice is autistic and loves to paint. He is the son of former Florida State basketball player Isaiah Swann and Laci Swann. For the sneakers incorporation, Jewell included Justice's sister Sloan. Justice expressed his emotions through illustrations and emojis.

In an interview with Tallahassee Democrat, Loyd said—

"I wanted to create a shoe like nothing I’ve ever seen before with a story that can shine light on Autism awareness. I’ve learned so much from Laci and her family and wanted to share the story so other families can connect through storytelling and art."

Nike wanted a signature shoe from Jewell Loyd and it sent a mock-up Nike G.T. Cut 3 to her to prepare the design.

Three elements of the whole graphics on the shoe revolve around Smiley's face, flames, and lightning bolts, the favorites of Justice. The upper of the sneaker features a flywire cable, ensuring breathability. The lilac accent upper boasts an assortment of smilies, creating a playful and quirky appearance.

The derailing around the swoosh adds fun flair to the sneakers. The sole unit features Zoom X foam, supporting the heels with more bouncy features. Laci Swann, Justice's mother, told to the Tallahassee Democrat—

"It’s the funniest thing – we can’t put a marker or a pen down for a minute or we will end up with smiley faces everywhere. "

Justice can say a few words and 'Got You', and 'Ready set go' are some of them. These two phrases are placed at the heel tab of the sneaker, making it a memorable asset for the Swann family.

Gear up for the launch of the Nike G.T. Cut 3 " Jewell Loyd" on May 15 with a price tag of $190.

