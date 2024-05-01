The Nike GT Cut 3 shoes are the first Nike basketball shoes to feature ZoomX foam midsoles. The exclusive feature sets them apart from other basketball shoes and makes them sought after by athletes and sneakerheads alike.

The latest iteration in the GT Cut series also implements Flywire technology to lock in the forefoot and aid stability. Introducing the model, Nike said:

"The new G.T. Cut 3 from Nike is a superstar basketball sneaker specially designed for extraordinary responsiveness and traction, with high cushioning to help you separate from your opponent with as much speed as possible. This speed is thanks to the sneaker's ZoomX Foam midsole, a feature never before seen in a Nike basketball shoe."

Another impressive feature of the GT Cut 3 is the impressive colorways available according to preference. Check them out below.

1) Glacier Blue/ Bright Mandarin

The Glacier Blue/ Bright Mandarin (Image via Nike)

The GT Cut 3 silhouette is dressed in soft pastels, including a green tongue, which extends to the toe cap, contrasted by glacier blue on the sides and the white sole. The Swoosh logo dressed in grey and green, adds a pop of color to the mix.

According to the brand description, this pair features a stretchy breathable material and padded collar at the Achilles heel. The Nike GT Cut 3 sneakers sell for $190 on the brand's online store.

2) Summit White/ Picante Red

The Summit White/ Picante Red (Image via Nike)

The predominantly white coloring is set off by streaks of red on the sole extending to the toe cap and the Swoosh logo. Red accents are also visible on the tongue and on the mesh upper.

Hints of metallic silver can also be seen on thes Nike branding while ZOOM X is imprinted in black on the side. Other details include Flywire cables, padded collars, full-length Zoom X foam midsoles, and outsoles that reportedly provide optimal grip and traction.

The sneakers sell for $190 on the brand's online store.

3) Black/ Vintage Green

The Black/ Vintage Green sneakers (Image via Nike)

The predominantly black upper is accented by the green shoelaces and the orange-colored Swoosh marks. The translucent orange detailing on the toecap, complements the green and white-colored outsole. While the Zoom X coloring is imprinted in orange on the sole.

The Nike GT Cut 3 sneakers feature visible perforations and according to brand description, the shoes are highly responsive. And with a 34 percent off deal, the pair sells for $123.97 instead of the previous $190 on the brand's online store.

4) Nike G.T. Cut 3 ASW

The Nike G.T. Cut 3 ASW (Image via Nike)

The Nike GT Cut 3 ASW's upper is draped in white and blue, separated by a zigzag-like pattern. The basketball shoes have the Swoosh logo embroidered in white and blue, respectively.

Translucent midnight navy detailing around the toecap complements the darker-hued coloring of the outsole. Other color details include orange patch on the tongue, green at the back of the shoes and Zoom X imprinted in white. silver, sail, and midnight navy colorway.

With a 31 percent off deal, the shoes sell for $136.97 instead of the previous $200 on the brand's online store.

5) White/ Black

The White/ Black sneakers (Image via Nike)

This Nike GT cut 3 silhouette is dressed in black and white. The predominantly white upper is contrasted by black Swoosh logo and black mesh detailings around the toecap.

The black plastic plate provides a contrast against the white on the upper while keeping the foot stable during sudden movements. Other details include the Zooom X foam midsoles and grippy outsoles for traction.

The Nike GT Cut 3 basketball shoes come highly rated and sell for $190 on the brand's online store.

These colorways of the Nike GT Cut 3 exude brilliant colors and impressive designs.

