Puma Next Gen Ultra 5 Carbon football shoes: Detailed look

On May 20, Puma officially rolled out the Ultra 5 Carbon football boots, paying homage to the brand's long-year collaboration with motorsports. The shoe combines hues of white, blue, and red, creating a visual representation of speed.

A limited edition pair, the Puma Next Gen Ultra 5 carbon boot features a carbon fiber soleplate that enhances lightweight performance. Originally launched in 2020, the Puma Ultra series became a popular one among footballers due to its speed-oriented technology.

The Puma Next Gen Ultra 5 Carbon shoe retails for $290 on PUMA.com, in PUMA stores, and at other sports shoe retailers.

Puma Next Gen Ultra 5 Carbon shoe takes inspiration from F1 motorsports

Puma's latest football shoe, the Next Gen Ultra 5 Carbon football cleat, has displayed a quirky color palette with an assortment of practical features. It features a Speed System carbon outsole, enhancing springiness and propulsion.

The brand introduced the Puma Next Gen Ultra 5 carbon football shoe,

"This limited-edition version of our next-generation ULTRA soccer cleat pairs engineering insights from the world of F1® with bold, motorsport-inspired graphics. With the ULTRA 5 CARBON, you get the speed and sensation of a finely tuned machine at your feet."

The limited-edition Ultra 5 Carbon soccer cleat stands out among the performance footwear, drawing engineering inspiration from the world of Formula 1 to deliver an unparalleled experience on the field.

Dressed in predominantly white, the shoe infuses luminous blue lines along with the Garnet rose. A subtle color palette of the shoe gets accentuated at the Puma formstrip where its lining design draws the eyeballs mostly. The Ultra fonts can be seen at the heel tab and the ankle while Panther is placed above the font at the heel.

Dominique Gathier, Senior Director of Product Line Manager Teamsport Footwear, noted,

“The new ULTRA 5 CARBON Launch Edition is a lightweight beast that is like no other. This special launch edition will feature a full carbon fibre outsole base with an innovative new stud configuration for optimal sprinting, cuts and braking so you can change direction in an instant and explode in any direction before the defender can react."

The precision-engineered FastTrax stud design optimizes traction for rapid acceleration, cutting, and braking, making it an excellent choice for players seeking an edge in fast-paced matches. PWRTAPE SQD, a key element in this shoe, provides stability without compromising agility or freedom of movement.

The upper features a lightweight mesh, which ensures breathability and comfort. Its make-up with 30% recycled materials ensures the brand's commitment to sustainability. In addition, the removable sockliner and OrthoLite heel cushioning offer secure lockdown and additional comfort during high-impact play.

Romain Girard, Senior Director of Innovation, explained in the press release,

"PUMA has a history of utilizing carbon in our football boots, but for the new ULTRA 5 we have changed things up and implemented it in a new way. Taking inspiration from our collaborations in motorsport, carbon is one of the most explosive and lightweight materials, used in many of the fastest cars in the world due to its incredible lightweight, speed properties."

In addition to the lightweight mesh, the inclusion of GripControl Pro skin on the upper is responsible for better ball control, regardless of pitch conditions. The overall construction is tailored for a regular to narrow fit. This low-cut, slip-on design is suitable for firm ground use, ensuring versatility across different playing surfaces.

The Puma Ultra 5 Carbon blends cutting-edge technology, a subtle color palette, and sustainable materials to deliver a high-performance soccer cleat that excels in speed, traction, and stability. For those interested, the shoe is available at Puma and other retail stores for $290.

