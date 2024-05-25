Puma x AC Milan launches home kit for 24/25 season

Puma x AC Milan released the highly anticipated 24/25 home kit, celebrating AC Milan's 125th anniversary. The new home shirt pays homage to Milan's fashion and the club's history with red and black stripes. Puma's kit blends tradition and innovation for a timeless look that fans and players will proudly wear.

Puma and AC Milan have a longstanding partnership that dates back several years. Puma has been a renowned sportswear brand recognized for its cutting-edge designs and high-performance gear. They have proudly served as the official kit supplier for AC Milan, a prestigious and storied football club with a rich history of success.

According to the official AC Milan website,

AC Milan and global sports company PUMA have today unveiled the Club's Home kit for the 2024/25 season, seamlessly bringing together the history of the Rossoneri with the future of kit design. From the home of timeless fashion, nothing says football heritage like the red and black stripes of AC Milan, synonymous with success, passion, and style – from the turf to the streets since 1899.

AC Milan's final home match against Salernitana at the San Siro will feature the new home kit. On May 31, the men's First Team will wear it in a friendly against AS Roma in Perth, Australia.

Details of Puma x AC Milan 24/25 home kit

Puma x AC Milan's classic yet modern home kit honors the club's 125th anniversary. The shirt has AC Milan's signature red and black stripes. White collar, cuff, and side panel details enhance the look. Fans collect the jersey because of the club's milestone patch on the back.

About the build and material of the clothing, the official AC Milan website mentions,

Designed for the fans, the Replica jersey pairs that same match-worn look with dry-CELL sweat-wicking technology designed to keep those in the stands dry and comfortable, even on the tensest of matchdays. Ideal for both game day and everyday wear, the Replica jersey is made from PUMA's innovative RE:FIBRE recycling technology and contains at least 95% recycled textile waste

Classic Rossoneri Style of Puma x AC Milan 24/25 home kit

The Puma x AC Milan home kit replicates Rossoneri style. Red and black stripes are bold and striking, representing the club's rich history and vibrant present. The collar, cuffs, and side panels are white, adding sophistication to the design. This kit combines style and performance to make players look and feel their best on the pitch.

Symbolic Features

The new home kit pays tribute to AC Milan's heritage with several symbols. Apart from a "125 AC Milan years" text embossed on the back of the neck, the inner collar reads “Social Club Institution” to emphasize the club's social and cultural focus. This phrase emphasizes AC Milan's role as a cultural and social institution promoting positive social change.

Chief Commercial Officer of AC Milan, Maikel Oettle, mentioned,

AC Milan's new Home kit is a testament to our rich heritage and the enduring legacy of Milanismo, which is able to bring together over 500 million fans across the globe. This jersey truly embodies the spirit of passion, dedication, and innovation that defines our Club." As he further mentions, "We are proud to unveil this special kit, which symbolizes our commitment not only to football excellence but also to our role as a social and cultural institution.

In the season's final home match against Salernitana at the San Siro, the Puma x AC Milan home kit will debut. The club's rich history and fans will be honored by this anticipated debut.

Fans can order the Milan Long Sleeve Jersey for €100 ($109) and the Milan Short Sleeve Jersey for €95 ($103) on the official AC Milan website.

