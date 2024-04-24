Shoe Palace x New Balance 2002R sneaker pack: Features explored

The Boston-based athletic wear giant New Balance recently joined forces with the popular retailer Shoe Palace to offer a pack of jointly designed New Balance 2002R sneakers. This pack offers two colorways, namely “Blue/Red” and “Brown.”

The Shoe Palace x New Balance sneaker pack will hit the footwear scene on April 26, 2024. Both colorways of this pack are marked with a retail price label of $150 per pair. These shoes will be accessible exclusively via Shoe Palace stores and its official website.

Features of Shoe Palace x New Balance 2002R sneaker pack

A closer look at the Blue/Red New Balance 2002R sneaker (Image via Shoe Palace)

Shoe Palace and New Balance are continuing to carve out a niche for themselves in the shoe industry with yet another captivating collaboration. This time, the concept of the joint effort revolves around the stunning photographs of volcano eruptions.

It seems likely that the relationship would result in the release of the Volcanic Rock Pack, which will consist of two separate versions of the New Balance 2002R, each of which will mirror elements of volcanic activity. The pair had previously collaborated on the 2002R, which was created to commemorate the retailer's 30th anniversary over the summer of last year.

Two different interpretations of the theme are presented in the Volcanic Rock Pack. The first interpretation is based on the molten magma that is located beneath the crust of the Earth.

Expand Tweet

The second variant, on the other hand, is concerned with the vaporous air that is produced by volcanic activity. The brown colorway features a tightly woven mesh base that is encased in a variety of brown tones.

It is complemented by smooth and hairy suede toppings that are designed to represent the rough structures of cooling lava. Alternatively, the blue design features a mesh foundation that is more widely spread, representing the vast quality of air.

Additionally, blue suede reinforcements are used to further enhance the idea. The volcanic motif is further highlighted by the appearance of bright red elements on the sockliner of the blue pair, along with a graphic depicting lava on the insole of their respective hues.

To ensure that both functionality and style are given equal importance, all pairs of shoes come equipped with a two-tone 2002R midsole plus a sturdy black outer sole unit.

A closer look at the Brown variant (Image via Shoe Palace)

The description of the brown colorway on Shoe Palace’s website reads:

“The latest collaboration between Shoe Palace and New Balance is prepared for eruption. These New Balance 2002R respectively represents lava through the element air and newly formed land. This brown pair has a tighter mesh for a more foundational feel. The color contrasts come from the angora white midsoles and reflective N logos on medial and lateral sides. Extra laces and custom insoles to reflect the lava concept are also included.”

Set your reminders for the upcoming Shoe Palace x New Balance 2002R sneaker pack that will be accessible shortly. New Balance fans and other sneakerheads are advised to stay in touch with the Shoe Palace website for timely alerts on the sneakers' arrival.

Read more:

1) Kawhi Leonard x New Balance Kawhi 4 “Neo Flame” shoes: Features explored

2) New Balance 327 "Moonbeam with black" sneakers: Features explored

3) Auralee x New Balance announces launch of the WRPD runner shoe