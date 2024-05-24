Teddy Santis reveals Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 1000 in two new colorways

Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 1000 sneakers have been revealed in two stunning new colorways by Teddy Santis. Santis teased the new colorways on Instagram, generating significant buzz and anticipation. The latest collaboration between the high-end streetwear brand Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance has been eagerly awaited, and these new releases do not disappoint.

The New Balance 1000 celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Originally launched as a high-performance running shoe, the 1000 series quickly gained a following for its comfort and durability. New Balance has been revitalizing the 1000 series through collaborations with prominent designers and brands.

About 1000 the brand website states,

"The reissued 1000 brings a turn of the millennium classic out of the archives. Originally released in 1999, the 1000 embodied the era’s bold, futuristic styling with a streamlined, yet intricately detailed design."

The Aime Leon Dore and New Balance 1000 sneakers will be available soon, with official release details expected to be announced shortly. Fans can stay updated by following Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance on social media. These exclusive sneakers will be available at select retailers and the official Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance websites.

The Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 1000 collaboration is part of this celebration, showcasing the timeless appeal and versatility of the 1000 silhouette.

The Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 1000 colorways

White and Gray Colorway

The first colorway of the Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 1000 is a sleek and versatile white and gray combination. The upper features a primarily white base with soft gray accents on the "N" logos and various overlays. The minimalist design is enhanced by ALD branding on the tongue, sockliner, and lateral forefoot, adding a subtle yet distinctive touch.

Black Colorway

The second colorway revealed by Teddy Santis is a sophisticated black version of the Aime Leon Dore and New Balance 1000. This colorway features black leather with white contrast stitching, giving the sneaker a sharp and modern look. The "aimé" branding is prominently displayed at the lateral toe, making a bold statement.

Features of the Sneakers

Premium Materials

The Aime Leon Dore and New Balance 1000 sneakers are crafted with high-quality materials, ensuring durability and comfort. The use of premium leather and soft overlays gives the sneakers a luxurious feel.

ALD Branding

This branding adds a touch of exclusivity and highlights the collaboration between Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance. Subtle ALD branding is present throughout the sneakers, including on the tongue, sockliner, and lateral forefoot.

Both colorways of the Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 1000 are designed to be versatile, making them suitable for various outfits and occasions.

New Balance 1000 Legacy

The New Balance 1000 series has been a staple in the sneaker world for 25 years. This anniversary year has seen several exciting collaborations, including the recent Joe Freshgoods "When Things Were Pure" pack and the in-line debut of the "Silver Metallic" version.

The Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 1000 sneakers are stylish and functional. These sneakers will stand out in any collection with two great colorways, excellent materials, and minimal branding. The collaboration underlines the New Balance 1000 series' timeless appeal while adding Aimé Leon Dore's modern and elegant style.

