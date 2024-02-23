Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance M990v6 “Tan/Incense” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The "Tan/Incense" Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance M990v6 sneakers are ideal for the approaching warmer months. Aimé Leon Dore is renowned for its futuristic concept of athletic streetwear. This brand is certainly a proper assortment of accessories and footwear. Their partnership with New Balance has resulted in distinctive footwear.

This partnership has brought several successful shoe lines. Examples include the 860 V2, T500, and 1906R. Every collaborative effort honors the dedication of both brands to excellence and fashion. Not even the New Balance M990v6 "Tan/Incense" sneakers by Aimé Leon Dore are an exception. They effectively highlight the merits of both brands.

The sneakers will be available soon. They are made in the USA. The price is yet to be announced. These sneakers are designed for the upcoming spring and summer seasons, featuring warm, natural tones. The design is both stylish and comfortable.

Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance M990v6 “Tan/Incense” sneakers (Image via Twitter/@fullress)

The Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance M990v6 “Tan/Incense” trainers have a unique mix of suede and mesh. They feature warm, natural colors, making them eye-catching.

The suede panels found around the borders, toe, and tongue are in deeper tones. Lighter hues are on the central suede and mesh panels. A bright cream color is on the rubber midsole. A black sole balances this.

Other design elements include a 990 badge on the heel. There is also a new heel clip. These details are part of Teddy Santis's collaborative design.

The history of Aimé Leon Dore to look back

Aimé Leon Dore, a New York-based brand, was established in 2014 and is known for its collaborative efforts and clean designs. To differentiate their products, they combine a polished look with streetwear.

Heritage of New Balance

New Balance has been prominently involved in creating sportswear for several years now. It started more than a century ago. New Balance emphasizes quality and innovation and has garnered significant favor among fashion enthusiasts and athletes.

Fans of both brands have high expectations and the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance M990v6 “Tan/Incense” sneakers promise to meet them. They are stylish and functional, apart from being perfect for various occasions. They are expected to come in other colorways too, giving more options to select from.

The Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance M990v6 “Tan/Incense” trainers will be a must-have pair. They are suitable for the warmer seasons and combine style with comfort. They reflect the strong partnership between Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance. Fans eagerly await the release date and pricing details.

