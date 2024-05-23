There Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers: Features explored

The There Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers are the latest collaboration in the skateboarding world. There Skateboards and Nike SB have formed a partnership that underscores their mutual dedication to style and quality.

About the design of Nike Dunk sneakers, the brand website mentions,

Popular Nike basketball shoes at the time — like the 1984 Legend, the ‘85 Terminator and the ‘85 Jordan 1 (pictured above) — all got blended together to form the Dunk. In fact, the Dunk was born on a tight deadline: It was designed, developed and shipped over a six-week span.

There Skateboards and Nike SB Dunk Low have a rich history of collaborations with various brands.

The There Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers will be available in Fall 2024, through There Skateboards, select skate shops, and potentially on Nike.com.

A closer look at the features of There Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers

Premium Craftsmanship

The There Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low skaters showcase premium craftsmanship, using top-notch materials that ensure durability and comfort. The black foundation of the sneaker is enhanced by shaggy suede overlays intricately embroidered in white, which features the brand’s signature print.

Branding Elements

Authentic branding elements are a key feature of the There Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers. The tongue labels and heel tabs prominently display the collaboration’s branding. The green mesh inner lining is breathable and comfortable for skating and daily wear. Black and green laces give these skateboarding sneakers a distinct look. A standout feature of the There Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low skaters is the tumbled leather Swoosh logos.

About the build of Dunk Low classic skate shoes, Nike mentions,

The classic skate shoe that works on the board—and off. This premium take on the Dunk Low is crafted with crisp leather and a gum outsole, bringing a dash of allure every time you land a trick

Durable Rubber Outsole

The durable rubber outsole of the There Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers ensures excellent grip and traction, essential for skateboarding.

Special Packaging

To enhance the overall experience, the There Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers come with special packaging that includes an extra set of laces.

The There Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers are set to release in Fall 2024. They will be available for purchase through There Skateboards, select skate shops, and possibly on Nike.com. Given the limited release and the high anticipation, these sneakers are expected to sell out quickly.

The There Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low skateboarding trainers represent a significant moment in skateboarding footwear. With their release in Fall 2024, the There Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low skaters are poised to make a lasting impact, reflecting the rich heritage and innovation of both brands.

