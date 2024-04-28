X-Men x Reebok announces launch of collaborative shoes featuring Wolverine and Gambit

On April 25, 2024, X-Men x Reebok announced the launch of their collaborative shoe featuring Wolverine and Gambit. The upcoming release of the movie Deadpool & Wolverine on July 26, 2024, has further fueled excitement for the collaboration, causing it to trend across various social media platforms.

This isn't the first time Marvel has partnered with Reebok, previously, they collaborated for the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. For many years, Marvel has been creating sneakers in collaboration with Spider-Man creators.

Marvel fans are eagerly anticipating the release of these sneakers and the collaboration between X-Men x Reebok. The sneakers are set to release on May 2, 2024, as mentioned on Sneaker News.com, with a price tag of $90.

More details about X-Men x Reebok's launch of collaborative shoes featuring Wolverine and Gambit

Reebok announced a new collaboration on April 25, 2024, called X-Men x Reebok, featuring beloved Marvel characters from X-Men: Wolverine and Gambit. Both sneakers are inspired by the iconic X-Men '97 animated series.

The main color scheme for the Wolverine shoe includes yellow, black, and blue, reflecting the colors of Wolverine's suit in the X-Men '97 animated series. Yellow is likely the most prominent color, covering a large portion of the shoe. Black and blue are used as accents, possibly on the stripes on the side of the shoe or the tongue and heel.

Adding an extra touch that connects the shoe to Wolverine's character, there's a special detail with the fabric. Black suede extends from the eyelets, the holes where the shoelaces go through. This black suede patch is designed to look like Wolverine's signature horned mask, giving the shoe a unique Wolverine flair.

On the other hand, the Gambit shoe takes a different approach from Wolverine's classic silhouette. Here, Reebok opts for the Club C model, known for its clean lines and simple design. This choice reflects Gambit's more sophisticated style, often featuring a trench coat.

The colorway for Gambit's shoe features a classy combination of black and brown suede, creating a luxurious feel fitting for Gambit's smooth-talking persona. The brown suede covers the main body of the shoe, while the black suede is used for accents like the heel tab or the Reebok logo on the side.

To add some of Gambit's signature flair, the shoe incorporates pops of vibrant neon pink and purple. These bright accents adorn the laces, the tongue, or even appear as stitching details. This unexpected splash of color reflects Gambit's playful personality and his mutant ability to manipulate kinetic energy, often depicted with a purple hue.

The X-Men x Reebok shoes appeal to both X-Men enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike. Their designs pay homage to the characters' classic appearances while incorporating unique details that set them apart. For fans eager to acquire their own piece of Marvel and Reebok history, the Wolverine and Gambit shoes will be available in stores on May 2, 2024, priced at $90 each.