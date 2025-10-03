5 Twitch streamers to follow for Ghost of Yotei content

Newly released action-adventure title Ghost of Yotei has become the latest obsession of gamers around the world, with many streamers picking it up for live playthroughs of the entire game on Twitch. The Ghost of Tsushima sequel was released worldwide on October 2, 2025.

This article lists five streamers who fans of the game can watch for a thorough playthrough of the game alongside an active and engaging community on Twitch.

Note: The data used in the article has been derived from the livestreaming statistics website twitchtracker.com

5 streamers to follow for Ghost of Yotei playthroughs on Twitch

1) LIRIK

Saqib "LIRIK" is a veteran variety gamer on the Amazon-owned platform, having begun his streaming journey with World of Warcraft back in 2011. Since then, LIRIK has become well-known as a reliable source of playthroughs of major releases within the gaming world.

Ghost of Yotei is no exception, with him having started his broadcast of the game on the day of the game's launch. LIRIK has a massive following of 3 million on his Twitch channel, who often cheer on and react to the streamer's actions within the game, providing viewers with an engaging experience through and through.

2) Elajjaz

Swedish streamer Elias "Elajjaz" is a prominent Twitch streamer and YouTuber known for being signed with the GG Talent Group and amassing a massive fanbase across platforms. With over half a million followers on his Twitch channel and over 125,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, Elajjaz is a well-respected figure when it comes to game walkthroughs.

In his recent broadcasts, Elajjaz has covered games like Clive Barker's Jericho, Alien: Rogue Incursion, Rip Current, Megabonk, and other indie titles. The streamer has been watched for a total of over 22,100 hours and has played over 1,400 games during his streaming career on the platform.

3) MissMikkaa

MissMikkaa is yet another prominent streamer on the Amazon-owned platform that is broadcasting herself playing Ghost of Yotei. The streamer has a following of 480,000 on the platform, and often plays a wide variety of AAA games such as Hades II, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Silent Hill f and Dying Light: The Beast.

With her playing the game on Lethal difficulty, her playthrough of the game offers an exciting and fast-paced viewing experience. To increase the immersion, she is also dressed up in attire befitting the ancient Japan-based game.

4) BarbarousKing

YouTuber and Twitch streamer BarbarousKing is performing a walkthrough of Ghost of Yotei on his channel on the Amazon-owned platform. The streamer spends his time playing games from the Mario franchise, including Super Mario World, Super Mario Maker, and Super Mario Maker 2.

However, he has played Soulsborne games such as Elden Ring and the Dark Souls series as well, showing his versatility in gaming. Overall, the streamer has played over 690 games in his streaming career, having broadcast live for a total of 29,000+ hours and attaining over 231,000 followers on his channel, making him a solid pick for watching a Ghost of Yotei playthrough.

5) Im_Dontai

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Dontai "Im_Dontai" is also livestreaming himself playing Ghost of Yotei on the very first day of its release. The streamer, with a massive Twitch community comprising over 2.1 million followers, is also a well-established content creator on YouTube with over 2.9 million followers on YouTube.

Im_Dontai provides comprehensive commentary for every game he plays, often narrating his actions, providing reactions to in-game occuracnes and expressing how he feels about the game's pacing and storyline as he explores more of the game. Viewers of Im_Dontai can expect a thorough playthrough through his curiosity-orented playstyle which pays dividends in terms of the open-world aspect of Ghost of Yotei.

