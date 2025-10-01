  • home icon
"This is animal abuse": Netizens call out Druski's actions on Kai Cenat's livestream

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Oct 01, 2025 18:35 GMT
Twitch streamer Kai Cenat and comedian Druski are being critiqued for a recent incident involving a pigeon during the former
Twitch streamer Kai Cenat and comedian Druski are being critiqued for a recent incident involving a pigeon during the former's livestream

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat and comedian Druski are under fire online after an incident involving a pigeon took place during the Twitch streamer's broadcast. Kai Cenat had been doing a "sleepover" broadcast at comedian and actor Kevin Hart's house alongside the rest of his crew when they decided to bring in a pigeon to the mix.

In a clip uploaded to the r/LivestreamFail, the pigeon could be seen being carefully picked up by Kai Cenat's friend, Ray "rayasianboy," who then passed it on to Tota MC. While Tota was carrying the pigeon, Druski decided to chuck a sofa chair at him, which hit Tota's head and narrowly missed the pigeon. The bird, however, fell down and had to be picked up by Tota MC.

The streamer then stopped the music, and the rest of the crew, including AMP member Roberto "Fanum," rushed to make sure that the pigeon was not hurt. Fortunately, the bird seemed to be relatively unharmed.

also-read-trending Trending

Netizens on Reddit have been criticizing Kai Cenat and his crew online for their treatment of the bird, with many labeling the ordeal as "animal abuse":

"This is animal abuse.. That poor birdie must be so stresssed out," wrote u/ThisIsNotSafety
"This has to be animal abuse at this point, bird could've gotten seriously injured there," wrote u/Ready-Video-8098
"'Bird being treated poorly' He almost killed it," wrote u/pesten9110
"Could’ve gone badly for the bird," wrote u/borninsane

Many called out Druski for throwing furniture in the clip and questioned why he would partake in the act, with some remarking that it was the comedian's attempt at gaining attention:

"The guy got jealous of a pigeon getting more attention than him so he started throwing furniture around," wrote u/yehceZ
"He didn't like not being the center of attention," wrote u/MRsir_man_dude
"Why tf would he even throw? Like what was his thought process," wrote u/I_am_NotOP

How many subscribers did Kai Cenat have by the end of Mafiathon 3?

Kai Cenat had started the third and final iteration of his yearly subathon, Mafiathon 3, intending to acquire over a million subscribers by the end of it. The Twitch star had stated that he would get his hair cut by NBA legend LeBron James if he were to attain the milestone.

As per the Twitch statistics website TwitchTracker, by the end of the subathon on September 30, 2025, Kai Cenat had managed to garner over 1,112,000 active subscriptions on Twitch. By doing so, Kai Cenat has cemented his position as the number one most subscribed content creator of all time on the Amazon-owned platform.

In other news, images of Kai Cenat before and after getting his dreadlocks cut by LeBron James have been going viral online owing to the drastic change in the streamer's appearance.

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

