Kai Cenat makes history after officially garnering over 1 million Twitch subscribers

Streaming star Kai Cenat has managed to make Twitch history by garnering over 1 million subscribers on the platform. The streamer has been hosting a month-long subathon, titled The Mafiathon 3. This is the third and last iteration of his yearly subathon.

By reaching 1 million subscribers, Kai Cenat has blown past the prior record for the most subscribed content creator of all time on the platform held by Twitch streamer Vadim "evelone2004," who had garnered over 459,924 concurrent subscribers in December 2024, and VTuber Ironmouse, who had gotten 326,252 subscribers in October 2024.

What will Kai Cenat do after reaching 1 million Twitch subscribers?

Kai Cenat's subathon event has been a star-studded affair, featuring big celebrities from across different industries, including TV and online personality Kim Kardashian, rapper Ray J, and rapper Snoop Dogg. Many prominent figures even directly contributed to Kai Cenat reaching the 1 million subscriber mark, with Valorant's official Twitch account, SnoopDogg, and eBay also gifting subs. Valorant gave over 59,000 subs, SnoopDogg gave 43,000 subs, and eBay gave 23,000 subs.

Despite him reaching the massive subscriber milestone, his subathon on Twitch has still not concluded, and will continue till the end of the month of September 2025.

After reaching his 1 million subscriber platform, the streamer gave a shoutout to his fellow AMP member Roberto "Fanum," his home city of New York, and his fans for their continued support throughout his streaming career. At the start of his Mafiathon 3 subathon, Kai Cenat released a trailer featuring actor Michael B. Jordan, in which he stated that he would shave his head clean if he were to reach his goal of 1 million subscribers. The streamer had also stated that he would invite NBA superstar LeBron James to cut his hair.

Kai Cenat had also hosted a performance by the recently reconstituted rock band Linkin Park on his live Twitch broadcast. The live performance took place in the middle of Kai Cenat's subathon house, complete with a smoke machine and instruments.

