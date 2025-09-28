  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Kai Cenat makes history after officially garnering over 1 million Twitch subscribers

Kai Cenat makes history after officially garnering over 1 million Twitch subscribers

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Sep 28, 2025 06:09 GMT
Kai Cenat has crossed 1 million subscribers on Twitch (Image via KaiCenat/Twitch)
Kai Cenat has crossed 1 million subscribers on Twitch (Image via KaiCenat/Twitch)

Streaming star Kai Cenat has managed to make Twitch history by garnering over 1 million subscribers on the platform. The streamer has been hosting a month-long subathon, titled The Mafiathon 3. This is the third and last iteration of his yearly subathon.

Ad

By reaching 1 million subscribers, Kai Cenat has blown past the prior record for the most subscribed content creator of all time on the platform held by Twitch streamer Vadim "evelone2004," who had garnered over 459,924 concurrent subscribers in December 2024, and VTuber Ironmouse, who had gotten 326,252 subscribers in October 2024.

What will Kai Cenat do after reaching 1 million Twitch subscribers?

Kai Cenat's subathon event has been a star-studded affair, featuring big celebrities from across different industries, including TV and online personality Kim Kardashian, rapper Ray J, and rapper Snoop Dogg. Many prominent figures even directly contributed to Kai Cenat reaching the 1 million subscriber mark, with Valorant's official Twitch account, SnoopDogg, and eBay also gifting subs. Valorant gave over 59,000 subs, SnoopDogg gave 43,000 subs, and eBay gave 23,000 subs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Despite him reaching the massive subscriber milestone, his subathon on Twitch has still not concluded, and will continue till the end of the month of September 2025.

After reaching his 1 million subscriber platform, the streamer gave a shoutout to his fellow AMP member Roberto "Fanum," his home city of New York, and his fans for their continued support throughout his streaming career. At the start of his Mafiathon 3 subathon, Kai Cenat released a trailer featuring actor Michael B. Jordan, in which he stated that he would shave his head clean if he were to reach his goal of 1 million subscribers. The streamer had also stated that he would invite NBA superstar LeBron James to cut his hair.

Ad

Kai Cenat had also hosted a performance by the recently reconstituted rock band Linkin Park on his live Twitch broadcast. The live performance took place in the middle of Kai Cenat's subathon house, complete with a smoke machine and instruments.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atharv Kapoor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications