"He's getting more acts than a Superbowl half time show": Fans react as Linkin Park performs during Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's ongoing Mafiathon 3 event became the setting stage for a unique performance by the rock band Linkin Park, which recently saw a resurgence in popularity after the induction of its female vocalist, Emily Armstrong. Armstrong has succeeded Chester Bennington, the former lead vocalist who passed away in 2017.

A clip from the performance showcased Armstrong performing the band's iconic song, What I've Done at Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 house, with the entire area having been transformed specifically for Linkin Park's gig.

Fans have been going gaga ever since the performance took place during Kai Cenat's live broadcast. With the clip of the performance being uploaded to r/LivestreamFail, netizens are praising the variety of celebrities and popular figures that Kai Cenat has managed to bring onto his subathon's live broadcast:

"He's getting more acts than a Superbowl half time show," wrote u/morts73

"These streamers have insane pull somehow," wrote u/itsavibe-

"Jury duty for celebrities," wrote u/DoesntUnderstandJoke

On the other hand, the performance prompted some netizens to give their take on modern-day streaming and Kai Cenat's popularity:

"Man, at the risk of sounding like a grumpy old man yet only being in my 30s lol... Modern mega-streaming feels like it follows a completely different playbook. It's all about scale, celebrity collabs, and manufactured viral moments rather than the organic community building that made early streaming special... Now it just feels like the Dubai of streaming, all flash and engineered spectacle with no substance underneath..." wrote u/OrganicHempJuice

"Why is this guy so popular? It's completely passed me by," wrote u/Sapceghost1

Many netizens seemingly disagreed with the induction of the new female lead, stating that the band was "not Linkin Park":

"Yea sorry this isn’t linkin park," wrote u/Japresto1991

"This is a Linkin park cover band," wrote u/Impressive_Ant_2368

"That's not linkin park," wrote u/ZackRobb

Which major celebrities have made an appearance on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 so far?

The third iteration of Kai Cenat's uber-popular subathon series has had a star-studded guest list. One of the first celebrity figures to make an appearance in his broadcast was Kim Kardashian. Right after her appearance on day one of the subathon, rapper Ray J also became a reappearing figure on the subathon.

Since then, Kai Cenat has been joined by YouTuber Roman Atwood, models Law Roach, Winnie Harlow, and Bloody Osiris, musicians Latto and Ice Spice, actress Keke Palmer, singers The Jonas Brothers, hip-hop icons Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, DJ Ghost, television personality Howie Mandel, singer John Legend, and pop star Ed Sheeran, among many others.

Meanwhile, IShowSpeed has been making headlines once again after a stream sniper of his allegedly committed a hit-and-run in the midst of his live broadcast.

