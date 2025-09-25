"W BEGATHON": Fans react as Kai Cenat breaks Twitch subscriber record by amassing over 730,000 subs

Twitch star Kai Cenat has once again taken the internet by storm, this time breaking the record of having the most active Twitch subscribers on his channel. Kai Cenat surpassed 728,535 Twitch subscribers at the 14-minute mark on the 24th day of his ongoing Mafiathon 3 subathon, making him the number one streamer on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.

Ad

According to TwitchTracker, the New Yorker has 734,002 Twitch subscribers as of this writing. The breakdown of subscriber types is as follows:

Current active subs - 734,002

- Paid - 513,195

- Prime - 50,109

- Gifted - 431,118

- Tier 1 subscribers ($4.99) - 512,722

($4.99) - Tier 2 subscribers ($9.99) - 367

($9.99) - Tier 3 subscribers ($24.99) - 106

List of top 10 most subscribed Twitch streamers as of September 24, 2025 (Image via TwitchTracker.com)

Fans on social media platforms such as Reddit and X had a lot to say about Kai Cenat's achievement.

Ad

Trending

"W BEGATHON, guys plz give the screaming millionaire more money so "WE" can get the record!!!!!" Redditor u/weoooow commented.

"How much of it was gifted subs? And how much of that was from some advertising or talent agency. So many streamers are so manufactured anymore, I refuse to compare their “success” to the ones that have been on the platform prior to 2017 on." Redditor u/NoDaddyNotTheBelt25 wrote.

Ad

"Crazy the amount of people who throw millionaires money under the guise of breaking a “world record” were all cooked lmao" Redditor u/PrizeEmployer7565 posted.

"Kai really speedran past his own record like it was light work 😭🔥 Biggest streamer in the world, no debate" X user @OD_Edward_ tweeted.

"Stream of the year, I’m calling it right now and I speak for everyone when I say this, this will go down as the best 30 day subathon." X user @Twitch_Champs stated.

Ad

Kai Cenat addresses the community after breaking the record of having the most Twitch subscribers

At the 18-minute mark of the livestream, Kai Cenat addressed the community after breaking the record for the most active Twitch subscribers, stating that he had achieved his goal for Mafiathon 3.

He elaborated:

"You guys have officially... what day is it? Day 24. Chat, first of all, no cap, y'all, 730,000 on day 30 is absolutely insane, y'all! No cap, bro. Chat, even though a milly (a million Twitch subscribers) is the goal that I want to push myself to get, we have completed the Mafiathon, like, goal, period, which is going after the personal record. And we got it. And we still have six more days left! We still have six more days left to get one mill. Chat, every single time we do it, we breaking the record. We broke the record in the first time around. We broke the record in the second time around, and now for the third time, we have broken the record once again, chat. I appreaciate y'all so much."

Ad

Ad

Timestamp - 00:18:14

Furthermore, Kai Cenat announced that he would host a skydiving livestream after receiving over 730,000 Twitch subscribers and breaking his previous record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More