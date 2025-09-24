Twitch streamer Tylil says Mariah Carey was the "worst" celebrity guest on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3

Twitch streamer Tylil has stated that Mariah Carey was the &quot;worst&quot; celebrity guest to appear on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3. On September 23, 2025, popular YouTuber Sean Evans hosted a &quot;Live Hot Ones&quot; segment during Kai Cenat's ongoing 30-day subathon. At one point, Twitch content creator Ray, also known as &quot;rayasianboy,&quot; asked Tylil the following question:&quot;Who is the worst celebrity in Mafiathon 3?&quot;Tylil responded by calling Maria Carey the &quot;worst&quot; celebrity guest, expressing his belief that the &quot;All I Want for Christmas Is You&quot; star appeared on Kai Cenat's livestream solely to promote her album.Claiming that Carey did not do &quot;enough&quot; during her appearance on Mafiathon 3, Tylil said:&quot;Worst celebrity that has came to Mafiathon 3... Mariah Carey. And I only say Mariah Carey because I feel like her intention was to promote her album, and I don't feel like nothing is wrong with that. You feel what I'm saying? Because business is business, and you've got to respect good business. You feel what I'm saying? But what was the exchange for us? I know she didn't want to sing. I know she didn't want to dance. You feel what I'm saying? I feel like Kai, he got up in this [unintelligible]. She promoted her album. Kai spoke to the kids, he did everything that he wanted and did everything that was her team's intentions, her intentions, and I feel like it wasn't really enough.&quot;Tylil says people who appear as guests on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon &quot;need to be vulnerable&quot;Tylil continued the conversation, stating that guests on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon subathon series &quot;need to be vulnerable.&quot; Claiming that guests should &quot;be ready&quot; to participate in segments to &quot;have fun,&quot; the 25-year-old said:&quot;If you're going to come on Mafiathon, you feel what I'm saying, you have to come and you have to be vulnerable. You feel what I'm saying? You have to come, be ready to one set of box, be ready to do Hot Ones, be ready to jump in a pool, be ready to, you feel what I'm saying, be ready to come and have fun.&quot;Tylil added:&quot;When you come into Mafiathon, you don't know what to expect. It's like a fever dream. You don't know what to expect when you come to Kai's house. You feel what I'm saying? So, that's how I feel. And I'm not going to owe my tongue for anybody because this is my friend, and I'm also here and I'm participating. You feel what I'm saying? And, I feel like, word! I'mma eat a wing just for that. Good question.&quot;In other news, Kai Cenat recently garnered attention after saying that his friend RaKai, also known as &quot;2xRaKai,&quot; will become the &quot;biggest streamer in the world.&quot;