What happened to Tylil? Streamer's injury during Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 explored

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is currently on a month-long streaming journey in an event titled &quot;Mafiathon 3.&quot; The event features a cast of streamers, who are all part of Cenat's extended crew. One such member, streamer Tylil James, had to exit halfway into day 15 of the event following a science experiment with guest streamers Arky, Yugi, Deshae Frost, and Zeddy.Soon after the event crossed the 500,000 subscriber mark, the crew decided to conduct a science experiment with a plastic bottle, water, and some dry ice. Kai Cenat was in charge of pouring liquid into the bottle while Tylil was tasked with shaking the concoction once sealed.[Timestamp - 4:25:30]In a rapid succession of events, Cenat poured, and Tylil James sealed the container while Arky shouted instructions. Right when Tylil stopped shaking, the sizzling bottle exploded with a loud bang. The streamer then dove to the floor, causing Yugi to exclaim:&quot;Tylil, are you okay?! Tylil, are you okay?!&quot;Later, Tylil was ushered outside the room by his concerned associates as Cenat asked for medical aid:&quot;Yo! Medic! Medic!&quot;Tylil was then taken to the hospital to treat his injury. A close-up of the streamer's hand shows his fingers flailing backward awkwardly as the explosion occurred. Tylil James gives an update on his medical condition following the explosion on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 stream A few hours later, Kai Cenat's chat beckoned him to call Tylil and check up on his status at the hospital. Tylil explained that while he was okay, his fingers dislocated following the explosion:&quot;('The chat was just saying call Tylil and check up on him,' said Kai) Nah, I'm sturdy ('Let me see your hand, show your hand') I ain't gon' lie, two of my fingers dislocated though. Word to my mother. ('Is you good though?' asked Deshae Frost) I'm straight.&quot; (Timestamp - 8:05:50)Further, Tylil mentioned that the dry ice fumes caused his hands to burn up:&quot;They said cuz the fumes from the dry ice, that must've gotten to my palms... It's gon be burnin' for the next hour.&quot; (Timestamp - 8:06:12)Coincidentally, streamer Plaqueboymax, who was seemingly ill, also visited the hospital that morning and met Tylil.&quot;Ni**a, as soon as I walked in, I literally seen Max. Max said he was sleeping and he just woke up, and his shoulder was hurting, and while he was driving to the hospital, I feel bad, he really, really looks sick... he was driving to the hospital, he just started throwin' up and sh*t.&quot; (Timestamp - 8:06:23) Overall, Tylil is in recovery with mild injuries equivalent to &quot;twenty paper cuts,&quot; according to Kai Cenat.In other news, Kai Cenat’s reaction to Charlie Kirk’s death, in which he remarked that Kirk had been &quot;saying some crazy stuff,&quot; went viral.