"He won't get close to Speed level": Fans divided as Kai Cenat says RaKai will become the "biggest streamer in the world"

Twitch star Kai Cenat has garnered attention on social media after expressing his belief that his friend RaKai, also known as &quot;2xRaKai,&quot; will become the &quot;biggest streamer in the world.&quot; On September 22, 2025, X user @FearedBuck shared a 37-second video from Kai Cenat's ongoing Mafiathon 3 subathon.In the clip, the two-time Streamer of the Year winner shared his thoughts on how popular RaKai could become. He said:&quot;I'm telling you right now - RaKai is going to be the biggest streamer in the world. He's going to be the biggest streamer in the world. He's going to be bigger than anybody you may know. I'm telling you, he's going to be the biggest streamer in the world. He's literally going to, I'm betting you right now, he's going to be the biggest streamer in the world.&quot;Hundreds of fans on X have reacted to Kai Cenat's statements. While one community member thought RaKai &quot;won't get close to&quot; Darren &quot;IShowSpeed's&quot; popularity, others agreed with the New Yorker's opinions.&quot;he won’t get close to speed level lmfao&quot; X user @goatevar said.&quot;I disagree, speed is already doing world tours. He uses a Chinese phone, just to keep up with that audience. Speed will be the biggest streamer in the world, if he continues it upward path. RaKai will still be a up there, but he has learning and growing up to do still.&quot; X user @NickProbes posted.&quot;Manifesting your own greatness is the first step 👏🔥 if Kai’s saying it, RaKai might really be him&quot; X user @OD_Edward_ wrote.&quot;If Kai’s saying that, then RaKai better lock in. That’s not just hype, it’s a prophecy 👀🔥&quot; X user @Abdulroqib05 commented.&quot;He gonna be big for sure but he ain’t got s**t on speed&quot; X user @__Zeeno remarked.&quot;He's going to be bigger than me&quot; - Kai Cenat says he is &quot;trying to make sure&quot; RaKai is on the &quot;right path&quot; The conversation continued, with Kai Cenat saying that he was &quot;trying to make sure&quot; that RaKai was on the &quot;right path in real life.&quot; While claiming that the 16-year-old &quot;is going to be bigger than him,&quot; Cenat said:&quot;But, bro, before he does that and s**t, n***a, I'm just trying to make sure he's on the right path in real life. I'm telling you, gang! I'm telling you. No, he will! Chat, I'm telling you, he will! He's going to be bigger than me. I'm telling you! He's going to be bigger than anybody you may think is the biggest. I'm telling you, chat. I'm telling you. But, bro, his real-life traits, they got to change. I'm sorry, bro. It has to.&quot;In other streamer news, Adin Ross went live on Twitch for the first time in over two years on September 22, 2025, after experiencing technical difficulties while streaming on Kick.