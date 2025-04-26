"Does she f**k with you?": Kai Cenat alleges RaKai's new girlfriend is "using" him

Twitch star Kai Cenat has alleged that his friend and fellow streamer RaKai, also known as "2xRaKai," is being used by his girlfriend. On April 25, 2025, a one-minute-20-second clip from RaKai's recent livestream was posted on X. In the video, Cenat had a conversation with the 16-year-old following his feud with Tylil James.

After claiming that RaKai's conflict with James was a "mismatch," the two-time Streamer of the Year winner commented on the alleged situation involving his friend's relationship, saying:

"The new b**ch you got using you and s**t. You tricking on her and s**t. Does she f**k with you? Is that your girlfriend or not? Is she going to slide, n***a? Is she going to slide for you? Is she going to spin this back if you fight Tylil? You feel me?

"I like your heart, though. At the end of the day, it's going to be like, what are you going to do? Like, do you stop now? Like what? You're going to just stop taking too much [unintelligible]?"

"Aaliyah cheating on me?!" - Twitch streamer RaKai reacts after seeing his girlfriend in a "20 vs 1" YouTube video

Another video from RaKai's livestream has surfaced on X, in which he reacted to his girlfriend's appearance in a YouTube video titled, 20 WOMEN VS 1 RAPPER: LIL DARIUS.

Expressing his surprise at the situation, the content creator exclaimed:

"'Look at Aaliyah.' Aaliyah cheating on me?! What?! 20 women vs 1 rapper: Lil Darius, I'm watching that s**t. Chat, it's not old! Chat, it's not old. Wow! 20 women vs 1 rapper. Wow! Hold on! F**k y'all talking about? F**k you're talking about it's old, chat? It's not old.

"(The streamer starts looking for the video on YouTube) Chat, how much you want to bet it's not old? How much do you want to bet it's not old? Chat, we're going to get right now. We're going to bet right now!"

A few moments later, RaKai discovered that the video featuring his girlfriend was a year old. He said:

"Okay. Okay. Okay. Okay, it's old. Okay!"

RaKai made headlines on April 21, 2025, after he got his first-ever tattoo, dedicated to his mother, live on stream. Several clips from the broadcast were shared on social media, with one netizen saying that the younger demographic would "do the same thing" after watching the streamer.

