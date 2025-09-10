IShowSpeed confronts his ex-girlfriend who 'broke his heart'

YouTube and Twitch streamer Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; has confronted his ex-girlfriend, who 'broke his heart,' live on stream. On September 9, 2025, the content creator hosted the 13th day of his ongoing Speed Does America marathon livestream from his hometown, Cincinnati, Ohio.At one point, IShowSpeed got together with his childhood friends, as well as a person with whom he was in a relationship during his freshman year of school.While exchanging pleasantries, the 20-year-old confronted his ex-girlfriend about her allegedly being unfaithful to him, saying:&quot;It's been a long time. I haven't seen you in maybe seven years now? It's been seven years. I was 14. You were 14. I'm 20 now. Seven years. But, I mean, like, I got a question for you. Okay? When we was freshmens, you know, we was talking. We was FaceTiming. Etcetera, etcetera, you know what I'm saying? I don't know where it just stopped. You stopped talking to me, and you started talking to somebody else. Yes, you did! I remember. Nah, nah, nah, I just want to know why.&quot;The streamer's former partner responded:&quot;You think that's my fault? No, I did not! Okay. Why I started talking to somebody else? That never happened. I thought it was a mutual, like, just follow. Yeah.&quot;IShowSpeed then opened up about him being heartbroken:&quot;No, I'm not mad at you. It kind of broke my heart back then, and it always kind of lingered, like, just why? I just want to know why. (The streamer's ex-girlfriend says, 'Will you accept my apology?') All right. Yeah, I accept your apology. I accept your apology. It's all good. Nah, nah, nah, it's good. It's all good. It's all good. Thank you.&quot;A while later, after a brief conversation with his bodyguards, Darren said to his ex-girlfriend:&quot;I cried... tears.&quot;IShowSpeed 'blesses' his close childhood friends with $30,000After confronting his ex-girlfriend on livestream, IShowSpeed decided to &quot;bless&quot; his close childhood friends with $30,000. Explaining why he was giving away that much money, the YouTuber said:&quot;All right, chat, I'm about to bless my childhood friends, y'all, before I leave. These my boys who I really grew up with. You know what I'm saying, chat? You know, my mans. You feel me? I'm going to give them $30k. You know what I'm saying, chat? Like, these guys who I really grew up with... so, I got to bless these boys, bro. I got to bless my n***as, chat.&quot;In other news, during the same livestream from Cincinnati, IShowSpeed was left disgruntled after a man broke a restaurant window while eating a traditional Ohio meal.