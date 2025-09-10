"Get him right now!": IShowSpeed left disgruntled after man breaks store window during Cincinnati visit

On September 9, 2025, YouTube star Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; had his livestream interrupted while he was trying out a local dish in Cincinnati, Ohio. The content creator was enjoying a traditional Coney Island hot dog with his cameraman, Slipz, at a city establishment.The broadcast was interrupted by persistent banging noises loud enough to prompt IShowSpeed to leave his meal and investigate. Upon reaching the source, the streamer came across a group of individuals, assumed to be fans, who appeared agitated.Despite his attempts to calm the group, one man, believed to be a fan, headbutted the glass window multiple times until it shattered. The individual quickly fled the scene as the streamer directed his security team to go after him:&quot;What the f**k? Oh! Oh! Hey! Hey! Get his a**! Get him right now! That's a damn shame! That's a damn shame! That's a damn shame! I'm back in Ohio! That's a damn shame, man! Get that man!... Get him right now, bro! Get him right now! Ain't no way he just did that, bro! Come on, bro! Stop playing, stop playing, man!&quot;IShowSpeed then left his hot dog behind and joined his security team in attempting to find the individual. However, by the time he went outside, the man had already fled.IShowSpeed offers to pay for window of Cincinnati store after man breaks itSpeedy HQ @IShowSpeedHQLINK🚨| WATCH: Speed insisted on paying for the window damage caused by a fan even though it wasn’t his fault ❤️IShowSpeed's US tour has been quite eventful so far, with the streamer visiting various local attractions and trying out native delicacies in various cities. Due to his popularity, the 20-year-old often draws crowds of fans seeking one-to-one interactions with him. His security team has remained vigilant, ensuring the safety of the content creator, his crew, and the areas they visit.Following the latest incident, a clip shared on X showed IShowSpeed offering to pay for the broken window:&quot;I wanna pay for the window, though, okay? I'm just that type of person... I wanna pay for the window though, so, who can I, like, who's the owner here?&quot;A staff member at the establishment then said she had obtained Slipz’s phone number and would reach out regarding the damage. The streamer replied:&quot;Okay, alright, well, I'm going to pay for the window, okay?... Nice meeting y'all too!&quot;In other news, Twitch streamer Matthew &quot;Mizkif&quot; recently compared a segment of Kai Cenat’s ongoing Mafiathon 3 to Schooled, a show produced by Mizkif’s organization, One True King.