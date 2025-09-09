"He won't build a f**king school": Mizkif calls Kai Cenat a 'piece of s*t' for hosting a school segment on Mafiathon 3

Twitch streamer Matthew &quot;Mizkif&quot; recently reacted to a segment of Kai Cenat's ongoing subathon that focused on school, which, as per him, bore resemblance to his organization, One True King's own series called Schooled. During a broadcast held on September 9, 2025, Mizkif gave his take on Cenat's Mafiathon 3.Reacting to the school segment, Mizkif brought up Kai Cenat's controversy surrounding his promise to build a school in Nigeria from a share of the revenue earned from his Mafiathon 2 subathon in 2024. Cenat had been facing online pressure recently to follow up on his original promise, which led him to announce updates to his plan to build the school, including a location change.Seemingly calling Cenat out with sarcasm, Mizkif exclaimed:&quot;Wait, is he doing Schooled? That son of a b***h. He won't build a f**king school so he's gonna make one on his own. Piece of sh**. What an a**hat. Anyway, what's up with you, chat? Welcome to the stream.&quot;Mizkif states he has not watched even &quot;five seconds&quot; of Kai Cenat's broadcastMizkif was seen poking fun at Kai Cenat during his recent broadcast, claiming that Kai Cenat was &quot;not doing anything&quot; in his subathon, causing it to supposedly be &quot;boring.&quot; The streamer seemed to be making the comments from a sarcastic and ironic lens.Explaining what he thought of Cenat, while claiming to be the &quot;sh***iest streamer of all time,&quot; Mizkif said:&quot;You wanna know the truth? Dude, Kai Cenat's subathon sucks. It's boring as f**k. He's not doing anything. Do something, Kai!... Like, I'm the sh***iest streamer of all time, and I'm watching it. I'm like, damn, he's actually a sh***y streamer too. I'm just kidding... I'm just trolling, I'm just trolling. [Timestamp:0:14:51]&quot;Further into the broadcast, Mizkif revealed that he had actually not watched much more than &quot;five seconds&quot; of it in one sitting:&quot;I literally haven't watched like five seconds of that damn thing... I literally have no time, chat.&quot;Later, right before watching the school segment of the broadcast, Mizkif was seen donating a sub to an individual within Cenat's community, announcing that he was doing &quot;his support.&quot;Subathons are a great way for viewers to convey support for their favorite streamers on a monetary basis, with many of them reaching active subscriptions in the five or even six figures.