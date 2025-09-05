Who are IShowSpeed's bodyguards?

YouTube streamer Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; is known for his extensive IRL tours, which he broadcasts to his YouTube and Twitch channels. The streamer has visited the majority of Europe, Oceania, and many parts of Asia, with him currently touring the United States.During his time in the streets and at establishments, the streamer is often greeted with fans and has one-on-one interactions with them. To ensure his safety in the midst of large crowds of excited fans, IShowSpeed is accompanied by two boyguards who form the core of his safety detail.These bodyguards, named Henry and Rudiger, often help clear the path for Speed as he walks through different areas of the country he is touring, ensuring that no fan breaches the streamer's personal space without permission.Rudiger (@kinghercules) is known for being a bodybuilder and has garnered a significant following on Instagram, with over 201,000 followers. Meanwhile, Henry (@big_henney_) has a relatively smaller following of 47,000 on Instagram.When IShowSpeed's bodyguards picked up a man and his cycle to get him out of the streamer's wayIn a clip uploaded to X on September 4, 2025, Rudiger and Henry could be seen clearing out the way in front of Speed as he toured through Philadelphia. While Rudiger was moving civilians out of the way, Henry saw a man on a cycle who was supposedly standing in IShowSpeed's path.Instead of asking the man to move, Henry decided to pick him up along with his bike and drop him a spot away from Speed, effectively clearing a way for the streamer to walk.Fans of Speed may also remember his association with South Korean influencer Amy Flamy, with the two collaborating on broadcasts after their meeting in May 2024. The two have since parted ways, with Amy Flamy continuing to be a prominent social media content creator.