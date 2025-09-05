What is Amy Flamy doing now? Current whereabouts of IShowSpeed's former associate explored

South Korean influencer Hong Yun-seo, also known as Amy Flamy, had become a topic of discussion within the livestreaming community after appearing in broadcasts held by YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" in May 2024. The two could be seen seemingly enjoying each other's company in Speed's broadcasts, with the latter's community shipping the two as well.

Since then, Amy Flamy, an already established social media content creator when she met IShowSpeed, has continued to grow her presence on platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

On TikTok and Instagram, she is often seen conversing with her audience, uploading makeup videos, and partaking in mukbangs, while also imparting budget-friendly skincare tips. On TikTok, she has a following of 5.4 million followers. On the other side, she has a following of 2.2 million on Instagram.

Meanwhile, her YouTube channel, which showcases her exercise routine, mukbangs, get-ready-with-me, and get-un-ready-with-me videos, has over 572k subscribers.

What happened between Amy Flamy and IShowSpeed?

After meeting in May 2024 during IShowSpeed's tour of South Korea and appearing in broadcasts together, the IRL YouTuber and Amy Flamy's relationship seemed to turn sour as the latter appeared in a TikTok live and claimed that she felt that IShowSpeed was possibly just "using" her to create content. She was supposedly upset because IShowSpeed had taken advice from another girl on what he should say to her.

IShowSpeed later clarified his stance on the situation, claiming that he and Amy had never officially been a couple. The YouTuber also stated that he had asked her to be his girlfriend, but she was unsure and needed more time.

On the other hand, his cameraman, Slipz, had stated that the first stream between Amy and IShowSpeed was a planned affair:

"The entire stream (between Amy and Darren) was planned. The first stream was planned and there have been multiple situations where it has been, 'Hey, if anything else, we both know this isn't gonna work because you live across the world'."

As per Slipz, the two had an understanding that any serious relationship between them would not work due to their living far away from each other. He further stated that it was Amy Flamy who had backed off from the possibility of a relationship, and hence it did not make sense for her to act as if she was "in love.":

"Also, we can't skip over the fact that Speed did say explicitly, 'Be my girlfriend,' and she said, 'no.' She is the one who kind of backed off it. So for her to go on TikTok live when she was upset on something that someone else had said on stream and act like they are in love, is kind of crazy."

