"He sold his soul": Fans criticize Nadeshot for taking gambling platform sponsorship

100 Thieves CEO and streamer Matthew &quot;Nadeshot&quot; recently shared his collaboration with Roobet, a cryptocurrency-based online casino and sportsbook platform that was launched in 2019. Roobet announced the partnership on social media platforms via a short promotional video starring Matthew. Fans on X reacted, with many criticizing the streamer's decision to venture into online gambling.@TylerGeise claimed that Nadeshot &quot;sold his soul&quot; for the Roobet deal:&quot;He sold his soul.&quot;The streamer then quipped back at @TylerGeise, saying:&quot;I almost pierced my nipples for 100K, we’re way past that&quot;@ZoroSnapped reacted, surprised:&quot;YALL GOT NADESHOT GAMBLING???&quot;@_Gillex referenced the Roobet Kick stream Matthew would be conducting in light of the sponsorship and said:&quot;Getting a casino sponsor is such a W, but going to Mexico just to rip a Kick stream is lowkey a huge L&quot;Meanwhile, @MikloDirt questioned the streamer's choices:&quot;Bro chose $ over God, oof.&quot;@imGiIl seemed to be in disbelief regarding the announcement:&quot;Are you seriously selling out to an actual casino? What happened to my goat…&quot;Aside from all the criticism, some netizens also wished Nadeshot well:&quot;Congrats G,&quot; said user @ItsAircool on X.&quot;HELL YEAH BROTHERRRR,&quot; said user @eggw0ll on X.&quot;Don't gamble&quot;: Nadeshot follows up on his Roobet sponsorshipSoon after the announcement, Matthew posted an X video in which he followed up on the sponsorship, warning his audience about the dangers of gambling:&quot;Boys, we just partnered with Roobet, and before I say anything, don't gamble! Okay? You will lose. I promise you, you're gonna lose, I gamble with my own money, and I lost!&quot;He then referenced his viral Counter-Strike 2 case-opening streams, mentioning how he continued to spend his money even though the chances of bagging a Gold-tier item were minimal:&quot;I opened cases, they told me I got a one out of 400 chance of getting a gold, I f**kin opened 300,000 cases... The odds are terrible, that's one thing, this is a whole other. If you gamble, you're gonna lose. That's why I partnered with Roobet, so they can pay me to gamble.&quot;Notably, in 2023, following xQc's record-breaking $100 million Kick deal, Matthew had spoken on &quot;both sides&quot; of the then-trending online cryptocurrency gambling debate within the streaming community:&quot;I definitely think that people streaming on Twitch, all the crypto betting certainly incentivizes younger kids to be more interested in crypto gambling... This is me trying to see both sides of the fence... no matter what, even if xQc never touches gambling at all, and the entire website is backed by Stake, no matter where somebody goes on the internet... they're going to be exposed to crypto gambling or gambling in some capacity or another.&quot;In other news, Nadeshot had called out Dr DisRespect in July 2025 for &quot;talking sh*t&quot; about him on stream.