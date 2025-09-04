CS2 patch notes (September 4, 2025): Misc updates, bug fixes, map changes, and more

A new set of CS2 patch notes has been released on September 4, 2025. The latest patch is focused on providing quality-of-life updates and fixing a plethora of bugs that have been affecting the gameplay loop. We are also seeing a range of updates that are targeted towards improving the game sound and correcting visual display issues surrounding the in-game minimap.In this article, we will explore the brand-new CS2 patch notes for September 4, 2025. Read below to know more. All changes in CS2 patch notes for September 4, 2025Here's a more detailed look at the different changes that have been implemented with the latest CS2 patch notes:MiscFixed an issue where player sounds would not visualize correctly on the minimap.Fixed a crash when changing sound devices.Fixed a case where sounds would play incorrectly as players move through water.Fixed a case where the viewmodel motion due to view angle changes misbehaved at certain frame rates.In case you missed the previous update: Counter-Strike 2 patch notes (August 27, 2025): Ancient lineup updates, animation fixes, and moreUIMinor fixes to the Loadout UI layout on certain resolutions.Trade-protected and rental items now allow &quot;Unfavorite for CT&quot; action.MapsAncientVarious grenade and player clipping fixes.ShootsVarious grenade and player clipping fixes.GrailUpdated to the latest version from the Community Workshop (Update Notes)AgencyUpdated to the latest version from the Community Workshop (Update Notes)DogtownUpdated to the latest version from the Community Workshop (Update Notes)Also read: All changes introduced with the Counter-Strike 2 Premier Season 3 updateAs is evident, the new audio-visual changes will definitely impact in-game performance, and if anything, we are expecting a positive reaction from the Counter-Strike community. Furthermore, popular community maps like Grail, Agency, and Dogtown have been updated to feature all the latest changes that have been made available in the Community Workshop.That's everything that you need to know about the CS2 patch notes for September 4, 2025.For more related articles, check out:CS2 streamer Dima_Wallhacks banned from TwitchWho won CS2 IEM Cologne 2025?Team Vitality and Stake agree to multi-year CS2 partnershipCounter-Strike 2 patch notes (August 19, 2025): Map updates and bug fixesCounter-Strike 2 patch notes (July 29, 2025): Damage prediction changes, animation updates, map overhaul, and more