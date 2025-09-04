  • home icon
CS2 patch notes (September 4, 2025): Misc updates, bug fixes, map changes, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 04, 2025 02:00 GMT
CS2 patch notes
Dogtown in CS2 (Image via Valve)

A new set of CS2 patch notes has been released on September 4, 2025. The latest patch is focused on providing quality-of-life updates and fixing a plethora of bugs that have been affecting the gameplay loop. We are also seeing a range of updates that are targeted towards improving the game sound and correcting visual display issues surrounding the in-game minimap.

In this article, we will explore the brand-new CS2 patch notes for September 4, 2025. Read below to know more.

All changes in CS2 patch notes for September 4, 2025

Here's a more detailed look at the different changes that have been implemented with the latest CS2 patch notes:

Misc

  • Fixed an issue where player sounds would not visualize correctly on the minimap.
  • Fixed a crash when changing sound devices.
  • Fixed a case where sounds would play incorrectly as players move through water.
  • Fixed a case where the viewmodel motion due to view angle changes misbehaved at certain frame rates.
In case you missed the previous update: Counter-Strike 2 patch notes (August 27, 2025): Ancient lineup updates, animation fixes, and more

UI

  • Minor fixes to the Loadout UI layout on certain resolutions.
  • Trade-protected and rental items now allow "Unfavorite for CT" action.

Maps

Ancient

  • Various grenade and player clipping fixes.

Shoots

  • Various grenade and player clipping fixes.

Grail

  • Updated to the latest version from the Community Workshop (Update Notes)

Agency

  • Updated to the latest version from the Community Workshop (Update Notes)
Dogtown

  • Updated to the latest version from the Community Workshop (Update Notes)

Also read: All changes introduced with the Counter-Strike 2 Premier Season 3 update

As is evident, the new audio-visual changes will definitely impact in-game performance, and if anything, we are expecting a positive reaction from the Counter-Strike community. Furthermore, popular community maps like Grail, Agency, and Dogtown have been updated to feature all the latest changes that have been made available in the Community Workshop.

That's everything that you need to know about the CS2 patch notes for September 4, 2025.

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

