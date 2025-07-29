CS2 patch notes (July 29, 2025): Damage prediction changes, animation updates, map overhaul, and more

CS2 patch notes for July 29, 2025, have been released, and the latest update is aimed at improving players' gameplay experience. The developers have put in a series of updates with regard to weapon animations, which include the inspect and draw animations of knives, such as the Bayonet, and much more. Certain maps, like Overpass, have also been updated with the latest patch.

Ad

In this article, we will explore all the new changes introduced in the CS2 patch notes for July 29, 2025. Read below to know more.

All changes made with CS2 patch notes for July 29, 2025

Here's a look at the different additions and changes that have been made with the CS2 patch notes for July 29, 2025:

[ ANIMATION ]

The animation system in CS2 is in the process of being upgraded to AnimGraph2, which requires reauthoring existing game content. Today's update replaces all first-person animations, including weapon deploy, firing, reload, and inspect animations

Replaced/updated all chicken animations

Ad

Trending

[ GAMEPLAY ]

Improvements to damage prediction when shooting while moving

Shotgun reloads will no longer resume automatically after being interrupted

Fixed several cases where a player would get stuck on map geometry while surfing (i.e., on surf maps)

Read more: All changes introduced with the CS2 Premier Season 3 update

[ AUDIO ]

Fixed a case where individual player voice volume adjustments weren't working correctly

Various improvements to weapon reload and draw sounds in conjunction with AnimGraph2 updates.

Added new speed-sensitive sounds that play while surfing (can be turned on with sv_surf_sounds, and can be adjusted via snd_surf_volume_inair, snd_surf_volume_map, snd_surf_volume_slide)

Various improvements to ambient sound content for community map makers

Ad

[ MISC ]

The Community Server Browser will now open in the Steam Overlay when playing in fullscreen exclusive mode

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out: Counter-Strike 2 update disabled error: Possible reasons and fixes

[ MAPS ]

Overpass

Breakable glass added to B doors

Adjusted Heaven railing

Adjusted angle of truck on A site

Blocked view from truckbed to stairs

Moved up wall behind dumpster, by A stairs

Adjusted texturing on dumpster back wall

Removed some grass near A site

Flattened tops of broken walls near B site

Re-enabled wires around the map

Train

Added new cover on A site by Hell train

Added new cover and adjusted platform on B site outside of Z

Added new cover in Upper B halls

Adjusted cover in Ivy

Removed horizontal stripes on large doors in A site

Raised CT side platform in B

Adjusted lighting on B site

Adjusted clipping throughout

Ad

Inferno

Church windows opened above Coffins

Church garden pathway narrowed by entrance door and widened by Coffins

Adjusted shape of first box on B site

Repairs on A site balcony railing have been completed

Curbs removed along Mid

Arch light moved to ceiling

Adjusted Banana visuals to improve player legibility

Adjusted props throughout

Dogtown

Updated to the latest version from the Community Workshop (Update Notes)

That's everything you need to know about the CS2 patch notes for July 29, 2025. For more related guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.