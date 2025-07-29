CS2 patch notes (July 29, 2025): Damage prediction changes, animation updates, map overhaul, and more

CS2 patch notes for July 29, 2025, have been released, and the latest update is aimed at improving players' gameplay experience. The developers have put in a series of updates with regard to weapon animations, which include the inspect and draw animations of knives, such as the Bayonet, and much more. Certain maps, like Overpass, have also been updated with the latest patch.
In this article, we will explore all the new changes introduced in the CS2 patch notes for July 29, 2025. Read below to know more.
All changes made with CS2 patch notes for July 29, 2025
Here's a look at the different additions and changes that have been made with the CS2 patch notes for July 29, 2025:
[ ANIMATION ]
- The animation system in CS2 is in the process of being upgraded to AnimGraph2, which requires reauthoring existing game content. Today's update replaces all first-person animations, including weapon deploy, firing, reload, and inspect animations
- Replaced/updated all chicken animations
[ GAMEPLAY ]
- Improvements to damage prediction when shooting while moving
- Shotgun reloads will no longer resume automatically after being interrupted
- Fixed several cases where a player would get stuck on map geometry while surfing (i.e., on surf maps)
[ AUDIO ]
- Fixed a case where individual player voice volume adjustments weren't working correctly
- Various improvements to weapon reload and draw sounds in conjunction with AnimGraph2 updates.
- Added new speed-sensitive sounds that play while surfing (can be turned on with sv_surf_sounds, and can be adjusted via snd_surf_volume_inair, snd_surf_volume_map, snd_surf_volume_slide)
- Various improvements to ambient sound content for community map makers
[ MISC ]
- The Community Server Browser will now open in the Steam Overlay when playing in fullscreen exclusive mode
[ MAPS ]
Overpass
- Breakable glass added to B doors
- Adjusted Heaven railing
- Adjusted angle of truck on A site
- Blocked view from truckbed to stairs
- Moved up wall behind dumpster, by A stairs
- Adjusted texturing on dumpster back wall
- Removed some grass near A site
- Flattened tops of broken walls near B site
- Re-enabled wires around the map
Train
- Added new cover on A site by Hell train
- Added new cover and adjusted platform on B site outside of Z
- Added new cover in Upper B halls
- Adjusted cover in Ivy
- Removed horizontal stripes on large doors in A site
- Raised CT side platform in B
- Adjusted lighting on B site
- Adjusted clipping throughout
Inferno
- Church windows opened above Coffins
- Church garden pathway narrowed by entrance door and widened by Coffins
- Adjusted shape of first box on B site
- Repairs on A site balcony railing have been completed
- Curbs removed along Mid
- Arch light moved to ceiling
- Adjusted Banana visuals to improve player legibility
- Adjusted props throughout
Dogtown
- Updated to the latest version from the Community Workshop (Update Notes)
That's everything you need to know about the CS2 patch notes for July 29, 2025. For more related guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.
