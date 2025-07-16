All changes in the CS2 Premier Season 3 update

The CS2 Premier Season 3 update has gone live, and several changes have been incorporated into the title. Starting from weapon balancing to updating the Active-Duty Map Pool, the latest season of competitive Counter-Strike definitely feels quite exciting.

In this article, we provide a detailed overview of the changes introduced with the latest CS2 Premier Season 3 update. Read below to know more.

All changes and additions made with CS2 Premier Season 3 update

Season 3 Medal

First and foremost, we have a brand-new Premier Medal in the game with the latest update. Corresponding to the ongoing competitive season, the Premier Medal showcases different colors depending on your rating. Furthermore, it also features a series of bars on the medal, which will indicate the number of wins you have secured in the ongoing season.

Each bar will reflect up to 25 wins, and a total of five bars can be displayed on your medal (maximum win showcase limit: 125 matches).

To be eligible for a medal, you must win at least 25 matches in CS2 Premier and also have an active CSR at the end of the season. If you let your CSR lapse, you will no longer be eligible for this souvenir.

Weapon changes

The Incendiary Grenade is seeing a major buff with the latest CS2 Premier Season 3 update. It now spreads faster and occupies a designated area quickly, preventing Terrorists from mindlessly rushing down lanes.

Furthermore, the MP9 SMG on the CT side has been nerfed with the latest patch. Its jumping accuracy is now far worse, and its spray pattern has been changed.

Active Duty Map Pool updates

The Active Duty Map Pool in the previous season consisted of the following maps:

Dust 2

Ancient

Anubis

Train

Inferno

Mirage

Nuke

With the latest update, Anubis has been moved to the Reserve Pool, and Overpass has replaced it in the Active-Duty section.

CT Economy buff

One of the biggest changes that has been incorporated with the CS2 Premier Season 3 update is the alteration of the CT economy in-game. CT players will now receive a shared team award each time a Terrorist player is eliminated in the game. This will absolutely change the Counter-Terrorist side meta, making for some interesting weapon builds and strategies across both early and late game.

That's everything that you need to know about the CS2 Premier Season 3 update. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

