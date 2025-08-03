Who won CS2 IEM Cologne 2025?

IEM Cologne 2025 has been one of the biggest and most exciting Counter-Strike 2 events of the year. From intense group stage matches to the arena playoffs, players witnessed top-tier gameplay and numerous memorable moments. One of the biggest surprises of the event was the end of Team Vitality’s incredible best-of-three win streak in 2025, which was broken during the playoffs.With all the hype, drama, and crowd energy, many players might be curious to know who emerged as the winner of the tournament and took home the $400,000 prize money. On that note, here’s a quick recap of the Grand Final between Team Spirit and MOUZ at CS2 IEM Cologne 2025.Team Spirit is your CS2 IEM Cologne 2025 championsAfter an intense best-of-five Grand Final, Team Spirit became the IEM Cologne 2025 champions by defeating MOUZ in a clean 3-0 sweep. It was a dominant performance from start to finish, and donk was named the MVP of the tournament.The first map of the series was Mirage, where Team Spirit easily took control and closed it out with a 13-7 scoreline. Brollan was the only player on MOUZ with a positive rating on this map.Map two was the most entertaining one, as MOUZ had a solid lead of 11-8 on Ancient. However, donk delivered, as he secured some really important eliminations, and Spirit turned the game around, winning 13-11. This felt like a breaking point for MOUZ, as the next map was quite disappointing for them.The third and final map seemed one-sided, as MOUZ struggled a lot on Nuke's CT side. Team Spirit secured this map with a scoreline of 13-6, securing the trophy and $400,000.Thousands of Counter-Strike 2 fans cheered as Team Spirit lifted the trophy in the Lanxess Area, also known as the &quot;Cathedral of Counter-Strike&quot;. This win also counts toward the ESL Grand Slam 2025. Team Spirit is now eligible to get $1 million Grand Slam bonus if they manage to win three more ESL events by mid-2026.Read more related articles here:Trade Protected Items in CS2 explainedValve is reportedly remaking Cache for CS2ESL announces first-ever CS2 IEM Krakow for 2026&quot;We pushed it far beyond what we thought was possible&quot; - f0rest on Ninjas in Pyjamas' legendary streak in Counter-StrikeCS2 release notes (July 30, 2025): Gameplay updates, Inferno map changes, and more