Who won CS2 IEM Cologne 2025?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 03, 2025 18:28 GMT
IEM Cologne 2025 results (Image via ESL)
IEM Cologne 2025 has been one of the biggest and most exciting Counter-Strike 2 events of the year. From intense group stage matches to the arena playoffs, players witnessed top-tier gameplay and numerous memorable moments. One of the biggest surprises of the event was the end of Team Vitality’s incredible best-of-three win streak in 2025, which was broken during the playoffs.

With all the hype, drama, and crowd energy, many players might be curious to know who emerged as the winner of the tournament and took home the $400,000 prize money. On that note, here’s a quick recap of the Grand Final between Team Spirit and MOUZ at CS2 IEM Cologne 2025.

Team Spirit is your CS2 IEM Cologne 2025 champions

After an intense best-of-five Grand Final, Team Spirit became the IEM Cologne 2025 champions by defeating MOUZ in a clean 3-0 sweep. It was a dominant performance from start to finish, and donk was named the MVP of the tournament.

The first map of the series was Mirage, where Team Spirit easily took control and closed it out with a 13-7 scoreline. Brollan was the only player on MOUZ with a positive rating on this map.

Map two was the most entertaining one, as MOUZ had a solid lead of 11-8 on Ancient. However, donk delivered, as he secured some really important eliminations, and Spirit turned the game around, winning 13-11. This felt like a breaking point for MOUZ, as the next map was quite disappointing for them.

The third and final map seemed one-sided, as MOUZ struggled a lot on Nuke's CT side. Team Spirit secured this map with a scoreline of 13-6, securing the trophy and $400,000.

Thousands of Counter-Strike 2 fans cheered as Team Spirit lifted the trophy in the Lanxess Area, also known as the "Cathedral of Counter-Strike". This win also counts toward the ESL Grand Slam 2025. Team Spirit is now eligible to get $1 million Grand Slam bonus if they manage to win three more ESL events by mid-2026.

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

