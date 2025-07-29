Valve is reportedly remaking Cache for CS2

According to leakers @GabeFollower and @SigaTbh, Valve is working on a full remake of the iconic Cache map for CS2. Originally designed by FMPONE, Cache was one of the most popular maps in CS:GO. However, it was never introduced in Counter-Strike 2. Over the past few months, a lot of speculation has emerged regarding its comeback, especially after some strong hints from the map creator himself.On that note, here’s everything we know so far about the possible return of Cache in Counter-Strike 2 and why it now looks like Valve is handling the remake themselves.Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations, so take the information with a grain of salt until officially confirmed by the developers.Valve appears to be developing the Cache map for CS2The rumors first started when FMPONE officially uploaded a CS2 version of Cache on the Steam Workshop. The map featured a revamped version with upgraded lighting and improved textures, while keeping the original taste. While this map was never added to the game, it created a lot of buzz in the community.After the upload, there were no updates from the map creator or Valve for months. The situation went quiet until FMPONE confirmed via X that Valve has purchased the rights to the Cache map. This news seemingly confirms that the map will be arriving in the future. Recently, its arrival gained further credibility when popular CS2 news page @GabeFollower posted a fresh leak by @SigaTbh.This post shared that there are new debris models for a map called &quot;de_cache_s2&quot; in the game files. According to them, FMPONE did not use smartprops in the Cache revamp, which strongly suggests that Valve itself is now working on the map.All the assets are named &quot;models/de_cache_s2&quot;, which is similar to the original Cache assets that were called &quot;models/de_cache&quot;. While there's no confirmed release window yet, all signs now point to the map arriving in the CS2 Premier Season 3 map pool soon.Read more related articles here:Trade Protected Items in Counter-Strike 2 explainedESL announces first-ever Counter-Strike 2 IEM Krakow for 2026&quot;We pushed it far beyond what we thought was possible&quot; - f0rest on Ninjas in Pyjamas' legendary streak in Counter-Strike