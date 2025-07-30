CS2 release notes (July 30, 2025): Gameplay updates, Inferno map changes, and more

CS2 release notes for July 30, 2025, have been released on Steam. With the latest update, the developers have aimed to improve players' gameplay experience. Some quality of life updates and bug fixes have been implemented, and furthermore, a number of general gameplay-centric items have been adjusted across the board.In this article, we will explore all the new changes brought forth by the CS2 release notes for July 30, 2025. Read below to know more. CS2 release notes for July 30, 2025 Today's update is a small patch, and as we mentioned above, it is primarily centered towards improving general gameplay factors, and other miscellaneous changes.Furthermore, two maps from the Active-duty Map Pool, Inferno and Overpass, are seeing some minor changes made to the map design. Certain bugs were discovered that could have potentially hampered gameplay at the highest levels, and Valve has taken steps to amend those issues with the latest CS2 release notes. That said, here's a look at the CS2 release notes for July 30, 2025. [ GAMEPLAY ]Fixed a case where weapons could be fired prematurely due to a redeploy after a reloadFixed a case where movement button changes were ignored while adjusting view angles at very high frame ratesFixed a case where air strafing would result in higher-than-usual velocitiesSpeculative fix for a rare case where the dropped bomb appears in the wrong locationIn case you missed it: CS2 patch notes (July 29, 2025): Damage prediction changes, animation updates, map overhaul, and more[ MISC ]Various bug fixes and and changes to first-person animations and soundsFixed various nametag and StatTrak positionsVarious fixes for AWP materialsSpeculative fix for a rare case where holstered weapons appear attached to the deployed weaponFixed a bug where the CS2 music kit was replaced by the CS:GO music kitFixed a vote UI bug sometimes displaying vote result of another team's vote[ MAPS ]InfernoFixed a gap on the first stack at bombsite BOverpassFixed clipping on the T fountain stairsAlso read: All changes introduced with the CS2 Premier Season 3 updateThat's everything that you need to know about the latest CS2 release notes for July 30, 2025. If this article is to your liking, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports and gaming section for the latest CS2 news and guides.