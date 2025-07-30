  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • CS2 release notes (July 30, 2025): Gameplay updates, Inferno map changes, and more

CS2 release notes (July 30, 2025): Gameplay updates, Inferno map changes, and more

By Jay Sarma
Published Jul 30, 2025 01:22 GMT
CS2 release notes
Counter-Terrorist in CS2 (Image via Valve)

CS2 release notes for July 30, 2025, have been released on Steam. With the latest update, the developers have aimed to improve players' gameplay experience. Some quality of life updates and bug fixes have been implemented, and furthermore, a number of general gameplay-centric items have been adjusted across the board.

Ad

In this article, we will explore all the new changes brought forth by the CS2 release notes for July 30, 2025. Read below to know more.

CS2 release notes for July 30, 2025

Today's update is a small patch, and as we mentioned above, it is primarily centered towards improving general gameplay factors, and other miscellaneous changes.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Furthermore, two maps from the Active-duty Map Pool, Inferno and Overpass, are seeing some minor changes made to the map design. Certain bugs were discovered that could have potentially hampered gameplay at the highest levels, and Valve has taken steps to amend those issues with the latest CS2 release notes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

That said, here's a look at the CS2 release notes for July 30, 2025.

[ GAMEPLAY ]

  • Fixed a case where weapons could be fired prematurely due to a redeploy after a reload
  • Fixed a case where movement button changes were ignored while adjusting view angles at very high frame rates
  • Fixed a case where air strafing would result in higher-than-usual velocities
  • Speculative fix for a rare case where the dropped bomb appears in the wrong location
Ad

In case you missed it: CS2 patch notes (July 29, 2025): Damage prediction changes, animation updates, map overhaul, and more

[ MISC ]

  • Various bug fixes and and changes to first-person animations and sounds
  • Fixed various nametag and StatTrak positions
  • Various fixes for AWP materials
  • Speculative fix for a rare case where holstered weapons appear attached to the deployed weapon
  • Fixed a bug where the CS2 music kit was replaced by the CS:GO music kit
  • Fixed a vote UI bug sometimes displaying vote result of another team's vote
Ad

[ MAPS ]

Inferno

  • Fixed a gap on the first stack at bombsite B

Overpass

  • Fixed clipping on the T fountain stairs

Also read: All changes introduced with the CS2 Premier Season 3 update

That's everything that you need to know about the latest CS2 release notes for July 30, 2025. If this article is to your liking, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports and gaming section for the latest CS2 news and guides.

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications