CS2: IEM Cologne 2025 Playoffs: Qualified teams, schedule, and more

The Counter-Strike 2 IEM Cologne 2025 group stage has officially wrapped up, and it's been a really entertaining week for esports enthusiasts. A lot of roster changes happened right before this event, and they were quite surprising. From Kyousuke's debut with Team Falcons to broky's return to FaZe Clan's lineup, a lot of these adjustments made an instant impact. Now, the stage is set for the final phase of the tournament.On that note, here's everything you need to know about the IEM Cologne 2025 Playoffs.Everything you need to know about the CS2 IEM Cologne 2025 PlayoffsFor those who don't know, Intel Extreme Masters Cologne is one of the biggest Counter-Strike 2 tournaments every year. Organized by ESL in collaboration with Intel, 24 of the best teams from around the world qualify for the event based on their Valve Global Standings. The event kicked off with the Play-In stage on July 23, 2025, followed by the Group Stage on July 26, 2025. Now, the Playoffs will run from August 1, 2025, to August 3, 2025.TeamsHere are the six teams that made it to the playoffs:Team Vitality: apEX, ZywOo, flameZ, mezii, ropzMOUZ: torzsi, xertioN, Jimpphat, Brollan, SpinxTeam Spirit: chopper, donk, sh1ro, zont1x, zweihThe MongolZ: bLitz, 910, Techno4k, mzinho, SenzuNatus Vincere: b1t, AleksiB, iM, w0nderful, makazzeFURIA: yuurih, KSCERATO, FalleN, molodoy, YEKINDARScheduleHere's the complete IEM Cologne 2025 Playoffs schedule:Quarterfinal 1: August 1, 2025, at 9:45 AM ETQuarterfinal 2: August 1, 2025, at 1:00 PM ETSemifinal 1: August 2, 2025, at 9:45 AM ETSemifinal 2: August 2, 2025, at 1:00 PM ETGrand Final: August 3, 2025, at 11:00 AM ETPrize poolThe total prize pool of this tournament is $1,000,000. Here's how the prize pool is divided among the top six teams:1st place: $400,0002nd place: $180,0003rd–4th place: $80,000 each5th–6th place: $40,000 eachWhere to watchCS2 IEM Cologne 2025 Playoffs will be broadcast in numerous languages. Here are all the official channels:English: Twitch (@ESLCS), YouTube (@ESLCS)Russian: YouTube (@ParagonEventsCS2LiveRU)German: Twitch (@DACHCS)French: Twitch (@croissantstriketv), YouTube (@CroissantStrike)Kazakh: Twitch (@cs2_paragon_kz), YouTube (@ParagonEventsCS2LiveKZ)Spanish: Twitch (@x9nium), YouTube (@x9nium)Arabic: Twitch (@forg1), YouTube (@forg1one)Vietnamese: YouTube (@RapchieuGame)Chinese: Bilibili, DouyuVenueAs always, the Playoffs will take place in the iconic LANXESS Arena in Cologne, Germany. It has a seating capacity of over 18,000 and is popularly known as the &quot;Cathedral of Counter-Strike&quot; for years. If you are planning to attend IEM Cologne 2025 offline, you can learn more about the venue and ticketing on the official IEM website here.That's everything you need to know about IEM Cologne 2025 Playoffs.