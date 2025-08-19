CS2 patch notes (August 19, 2025): Map updates and bug fixes

The CS2 patch notes for August 19, 2025, have been released. The new update brings minor improvements to map design and fixes miscellaneous issues in the game. Numerous maps, such as Shoots, Ancient, and others, are receiving updates to their designs, targeted towards improving the general quality-of-life gameplay experience.This article lists the CS2 patch notes for August 19, 2025. All changes with the CS2 patch notes for August 19, 2025According to the official CS2 patch notes, the following changes have been implemented in the game:[ MAPS ]AncientReverted &quot;house&quot; roof decorations near CT spawn.Restored the ability to wallbang the plywood in &quot;cave&quot;.Various changes to the daytime soundscape.Fixed items getting stuck behind the rubble pile on T side of B.Player clipping adjustments.ShootsPlayer clipping adjustments.Ancient and ShootsMore Ancient and Shoots source content is now available for community map makers in maps/editor/zoo/ancient_zoo.vmap.In case you missed it: All changes introduced with the CS2 Premier Season 3 update[ MISC ]Fixed knife slashes applying a 'dry' attack decal on wet surfaces.Fixed a case where clients would mispredict shots if the attack button was held across round respawn.Fixed a case where the viewmodel would stick to the camera when cl_lock_camera was set.Fixed a case where fullscreen windowed mode wasn't offering resolutions with extreme aspect ratios.Fixed a case where fullscreen windowed mode wasn't actually stretching to fill the screen.Fixed a case where relative mouse motion was incorrect on Linux.Various stability improvements.As we can see on the map, Ancient, one of the biggest changes reintroduced in this update is the ability to wallbang players through the plywood near 'cave.' This feature had apparently been removed in the previous update, leading to frustration during competitive and premier matches. With the latest patch, the developers have resolved the issue, allowing players to once again wallbang and prefire in this location.Alongside this major map change, many fixes have been applied to Shoots, where player models got clipped on the map.Last but not least, a number of bug fixes and miscellaneous changes have been implemented. Many of these tweaks are visual in nature, improving how the game runs across various display modes, refining mouse movement on different operating systems, and so on.Also read: CS2 patch notes (July 29, 2025): Damage prediction changes, animation updates, map overhaul, and moreFor more related news and guides, check out:CS2 streamer Dima_Wallhacks banned from TwitchWho won CS2 IEM Cologne 2025?Team Vitality and Stake agree to multi-year CS2 partnership