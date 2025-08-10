  • home icon
CS2 streamer Dima_Wallhacks banned from Twitch

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 10, 2025 19:11 GMT
Twitch streamer Dima_Wallhacks has been banned on Twitch for alleged copyright infringement (Image via dima_wallhacks/Twitch)

Twitch streamer Dima_Wallhacks has been banned from the platform for allegedly partaking in copyright infringement. The Counter-Strike 2 streamer was banned on August 10, 2025, marking his first ban on the platform. Prior to the ban, he had 222,000 followers on Twitch.

Attempts to open the content creator's Twitch account now lead to a message claiming that the channel has been "removed at the request of a copyright holder," with it being inaccessible:

"Content from this channel has been removed at the request of the copyright holder."

No official details regarding the ban have been shared publicly on the streamer's social profiles, so the exact reason for the ban remains a matter of speculation.

Dima_Wallhacks was recently put on cooldown in CS2 after being flagged by Valve VAC

Dima_Wallhacks is a Twitch-based Counter-Strike 2 (and former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) player. On July 20, 2025, the streamer and his team managed to win a match of CS2. However, soon after, he was met with a message claiming that Valve had detected "irregular" gameplay.

Furthermore, the streamer was informed he had received a cooldown from competitive gameplay. Allegedly, Dima_Wallhacks had been put on a timeout due to unusual activity by one of his teammates, which he jokingly labeled as "cheap a**hacks."

In other news, Professional Fortnite player Cody "Clix" gave his opinion on the recent controversy surrounding Peter "Peterbot," following the resurfacing of a video showcasing the latter uttering multiple homophobic and racial slurs.

Peterbot has since apologized for his comments. However, many have called the language of the apology "ChatGPT-esque." Furthermore, prominent content creators like Adin Ross have also come forward to showcase their support for him, noting Peterbot's younger age at the time the video was made.

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
