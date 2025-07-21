  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • CS2 streamer dima_wallhacks gets flagged by Valve Anti-Cheat during Twitch broadcast

CS2 streamer dima_wallhacks gets flagged by Valve Anti-Cheat during Twitch broadcast

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Jul 21, 2025 01:41 GMT
Twitch streamer dima_wallhacks received a cooldown from Valve anti-cheat due to supposed &quot;irregular gameplay&quot; (Image via dima_wallhacks/Twitch)
Twitch streamer dima_wallhacks receives a cooldown from Valve Anti-Cheat due to supposed "irregular gameplay" (Image via dima_wallhacks/Twitch)

Counter-Strike 2 content creator dima_wallhacks recently became the recipient of punitive action by Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC) amid a match while live on Twitch. The streamer was hosting a Twitch livestream on July 20, 2025, and had managed to score a round win with his team when they were suddenly hit with a message saying that the match had been "cancelled."

Ad

The message stated that Valve had detected "irregular" gameplay, subsequently flagging the match as invalid. Allegedly, a team member of dima_wallhacks had been the reason behind the message from VAC, with the entire party becoming the recipient of a cooldown because of the aforementioned flagged gameplay.

"Cheap a** hacks": Dima_wallhacks gets VAC timeout during livestream due to alleged "irregular" activity by teammate

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dima_wallhacks is a Twitch-based former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and current Counter-Strike 2 player. He often hosts regular broadcasts focused on completing various challenges in-game and attempts non-stop broadcasts until he attains a particular in-game rank. These often end up being over six-hour-long broadcasts.

After a round-winning shot by his teammate during a match, Dima_wallhacks was shown a VAC warning that stated:

"VAC has detected irregular gameplay and has canceled the match. The player who was flagged by VAC and their party have received a cooldown."
Ad

Surprised by the punishment from Valve Anti-Cheat software, dima_wallhacks exclaimed:

"You got VAC live! Nah, bro!... What?! Cheap a** hacks, or what? Wait, he got flagged! Hey? He got flagged for that!"

Supposedly, the streamer and his team received a cooldown from competitive gaming for 24 hours, after which their ability to partake in competitive matchmaking will be restored.

In other news, former Overwatch professional and Kick streamer Félix "xQc" recently became the recipient of multiple jump scares while playing Grow A Garden on Roblox, with clips of xQc's reaction going viral online.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications