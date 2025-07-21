CS2 streamer dima_wallhacks gets flagged by Valve Anti-Cheat during Twitch broadcast

Counter-Strike 2 content creator dima_wallhacks recently became the recipient of punitive action by Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC) amid a match while live on Twitch. The streamer was hosting a Twitch livestream on July 20, 2025, and had managed to score a round win with his team when they were suddenly hit with a message saying that the match had been "cancelled."

The message stated that Valve had detected "irregular" gameplay, subsequently flagging the match as invalid. Allegedly, a team member of dima_wallhacks had been the reason behind the message from VAC, with the entire party becoming the recipient of a cooldown because of the aforementioned flagged gameplay.

"Cheap a** hacks": Dima_wallhacks gets VAC timeout during livestream due to alleged "irregular" activity by teammate

Dima_wallhacks is a Twitch-based former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and current Counter-Strike 2 player. He often hosts regular broadcasts focused on completing various challenges in-game and attempts non-stop broadcasts until he attains a particular in-game rank. These often end up being over six-hour-long broadcasts.

After a round-winning shot by his teammate during a match, Dima_wallhacks was shown a VAC warning that stated:

"VAC has detected irregular gameplay and has canceled the match. The player who was flagged by VAC and their party have received a cooldown."

Surprised by the punishment from Valve Anti-Cheat software, dima_wallhacks exclaimed:

"You got VAC live! Nah, bro!... What?! Cheap a** hacks, or what? Wait, he got flagged! Hey? He got flagged for that!"

Supposedly, the streamer and his team received a cooldown from competitive gaming for 24 hours, after which their ability to partake in competitive matchmaking will be restored.

