xQc left horrified after Roblox Grow A Garden developer hits him with a live jump scare

By Vishnu Menon
Published Jul 17, 2025 17:08 GMT
xQc screams at a Roblox jumpscare (Images via xQc Clips/YouTube)
xQc screams at a Roblox jumpscare (Images via xQc Clips/YouTube)

On July 16, 2025, streamer Felix "xQc" found himself amidst back-to-back jump scares while playing Grow A Garden on Roblox. For context, Grow A Garden is a farming simulator where players can buy and sell seeds, tend to their gardens, and compete against fellow server members. Towards mid-July 2025, the game saw a concurrent user base of about 21.4 million users, becoming a Roblox sensation.

While making his rounds around the game's map, xQc was suddenly met with a full-screen image of Jeff the Killer's ghastly face, a creepypasta that emerged in 2011. The image caught the streamer just as he was about to speak, accompanied by a loud screeching noise that caused Felix to let out a high-pitched scream as he swiftly pushed his headphones off his ears.

After he took a few seconds to collect himself, xQc questioned the situation, asking:

"Who did that? Who did that? Who did that?"
Funnily enough, just as Felix opened the chat module to type out his question to the game's lobby, another jump scare popped up on screen, prompting a similar reaction, but this time, with a bit more frustration in his tone:

"Oh my God!"

xQc then vented this frustration in the chatbox by typing:

"WHO DID THAT? AWFUL."

Janzen "Jandel" Madsen, owner of Splitting Point Studios, a development team partly responsible for the creation of Grow A Garden, responded to the streamer's query, taking accountability for the spook:

"I'm sorry."

It should be noted that before the incident, Felix and Jandel were conversing back and forth in the chatbox as the streamer learned about the Roblox game.

xQc gets jump-scared for a third time by Grow A Garden developer Jandel

Considering Jandel has a superior authority over the game, being one of its developers, he would likely have the ability to send a jump scare or a secret message that only one specific player sees while in-game.

Felix questioned this aspect of the developer's ability, asking his viewers:

"Chat, can only a dev do that?"

The chatbox flooded with a series of "yes" messages, and the streamer mentioned how uncanny this experience has been:

"That is crazy."

After about a minute, Felix equipped his headphones, ready to get back in the game, following all the commotion. Seconds after he fixed his headset, Jeff the Killer's face flashed on the screen yet again. This seemed to be the last straw for the streamer as he said:

"Oh my God! All right, bro. I'm leaving the headphones off. That's crazy, bro... He's looking at me putting the headphones on. That's diabolical."
In other news, Kai Cenat recently appeared uncomfortable when xQc offered him unsolicited livestreaming advice, referring to the exchange as "weird."

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

