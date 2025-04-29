What is Minecraft That Thing creepypasta?

Minecraft is a game that has helped create one of the most active gaming communities where players share their in-game experience, what they build, and the bugs and errors they come across. They also make up stories about the game's lore, which often turn into creepypastas.

A creepypasta is a scary story that spreads across the internet. Some are based on games like Minecraft, which is a common source. One of these stories, about a strange figure that appears in-game, is called That Thing. Players share what they saw and try to explain what it could be.

Here’s everything you must know about the mysterious and scary “That Thing” in Minecraft and what makes it so popular.

That Thing creepypasta in Minecraft

That Thing is not part of the official Minecraft game but just fan fiction. In the story, players say they were exploring the world when they saw something that did not look like it belonged there, but rather like a dark shape with long arms.

It does not move like normal mobs but stands still or disappears quickly. Some players say they saw it standing far away, while others say it followed them around soundlessly.

The figure in the story does not attack like a zombie or skeleton. Instead, it just watches. Sometimes it places strange blocks or removes torches. Players say it causes the weather to change or makes redstone move on its own.

That Thing is often portrayed as Steve but with six arms and a very tall body. He also has four eyes with different colors. As you can imagine, this is certainly a very scary depiction, and it is what makes this creepypasta so popular.

That Thing is often compared to the Herobrine. Herobrine is another famous Minecraft creepypasta, who is said to be the ghost of a dead miner or the brother of the default player character. Like Herobrine, That Thing is just claimed to exist by some game-lore and according to the stories, only a few players have seen it.

The story of That Thing changes depending on who tells it. Some say it appears only in certain seeds or if you stay in one world too long. Others say it comes out only at night or near strongholds.

The mystery is part of the fun. Players who enjoy scary stories sometimes try to “summon” That Thing using special commands or rituals, even though nothing happens.

This creepypasta is shared on YouTube and Reddit. Players talk about it and some have even made mods that add the figure to their game. Some servers even include fake sightings as part of their events.

There are many horror stories or creepypastas about different dangerous entities that inhabit the world of Minecraft. If you are a fan of the game, reading about them is quite entertaining.

That Thing is one of many Minecraft creepypastas that show how players add to the game experience through stories. These tales may not be part of the official game, but they show how Minecraft has developed into something more than just a game.

The best thing about these creepypastas is that you can create your own story and post it on online threads. You can also create scary versions of mobs and characters from the game, develop a backstory, and watch it go viral in online communities. All it takes is a bit of creative storytelling.

Players have also used the errors and bugs in the game to invent stories. Error creepypastas like “Glitch.exe,” “Entity 303,” and “Null” are some examples of it.

