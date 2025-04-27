Minecraft has been out for more than a decade and yet, the game is still riddled with bugs. Thankfully, most of these bugs are simple and do not break the game in any way. On the contrary, players often take to the game's community to talk about bugs that have resulted in some interesting stories.

Among the many Minecraft stories, error-themed creepypastas have gained a lot of attention. These stories often center around strange glitches, corrupted worlds, and unexplained in-game events. This article will look at the five best error creepypastas of the blocky world.

5 best Minecraft error creepypastas

1) Error 422

Error 422 tells the story of a corrupted version of Minecraft. Players who launch the game find missing textures, unstable mobs, and broken mechanics. The game environment constantly changes without any clear pattern, and players report seeing strange symbols and broken landscapes.

Many versions of the story mention an unknown figure that appears before the game deletes itself. Some claim that after playing, the effects continue on the player’s computer through unexplained behavior. The air of mystery is what makes these errors so interesting.

2) Null

Null is a character described as a black figure that appears in the blocky world. In the stories, Null is often linked to corrupted worlds and missing files. Players have reported that entire chunks of their worlds have disappeared, along with random crashes and error messages that reference missing entity data.

Unlike Herobrine, Null does not interact directly but leaves signs of manipulation throughout the world. Many believe Null represents a deeper corruption within the game's code.

For those who do not know, Herobrine is a fictional entity that is said to exist in the Minecraft world. He looks like Steve but has white eyes. Herobrine is such a popular entity that it was even referenced in A Minecraft Movie.

3) Entity 303

The Entity 303 figure in the game (Image via MC Creepypasta)

Entity 303 is another popular figure in Minecraft error stories. According to the creepypasta, Entity 303 is a former Mojang employee who created a virus to corrupt Minecraft players' worlds after being fired from the studio.

Players report seeing strange structures, hacked accounts, and odd error logs mentioning "303." Some versions of the story suggest that players must delete all suspicious files immediately to avoid permanent corruption of their system. The addition of an ex-employee trying to mess up the game is such a good touch to the story.

4) MissingNo. Steve

The eyeless Steve glitch (Image via MC Creepypasta)

MissingNo. Steve combines elements from the Pokémon glitch MissingNo. and the blocky world. In this story, players encounter a Steve model that appears broken and misplaced within the world. These cases include a green, faceless, and sometimes even headless Steve.

His movement patterns are erratic, and communication logs are filled with scrambled text. Players sometimes find their save files replaced with fragmented worlds or unreadable names. The story suggests that MissingNo. Steve is not a traditional mob but a side effect of an unstable world generation.

5) Glitch.EXE

Glitch.EXE refers to a Minecraft launcher error that downloads a corrupted version of the game. After launching, the game starts with standard menus but quickly shifts into strange territory. Worlds generate endless voids, mob models distort, and items behave unpredictably.

Some stories describe a system-wide crash after a few minutes of gameplay. Many players who encounter Glitch.EXE versions report needing to reinstall the game and, in extreme cases, their entire operating system.

Minecraft errors and creepypastas are some of the most unique and creative ways of adding more to the game's lore. It is also a great way of creating a community that loves horror stories. For example, many of the creepy stories that evolve are often turned into mods.

These mods can be installed, turning the game into a completely different experience. With more updates coming soon, who knows what new bugs Mojang Studios might unknowingly add.

