Is Herobrine in the Minecraft movie?

The Minecraft movie is out, and viewers are flocking to watch their favorite sandbox title on the big screen. The immersive plot follows a piglin invasion of the overworld and features iconic mobs and references from the game. So, it comes as no surprise that players are wondering if the fabled Herobrine is in the film. Sadly, Herobrine did not make an appearance in the live-action adaptation.

Here's everything you need to know about Herobrine in the Minecraft movie.

Herobrine is not in the Minecraft movie, but there are a few special guests

The A Minecraft movie features an array of Easter eggs despite not having Herobrine (Image via Warner Bros.)

The A Minecraft Movie features an immersive storyline that depicts some of the most iconic mobs and references from the game, allowing players to experience the decades of development. Among the host of fun tidbits for viewers and fans of the game, the director and writers did not include Herobrine.

Herobrine is one of the most popular lore items related to the game, stemming from an anonymous post on 4chan in 2010. Ever since, the evil variant of Steve with the glowing white eyes has become an integral part of the game's popularity, with developers taking it further by removing Herobrine as part of every Minecraft update's patch notes.

Sadly, the popular Herobrine was not featured in the film. However, the film houses a host of special references and special guests that more than make up for the lack of the evil character. One of the most special references was the touching tribute to Technoblade — a pig with a crown on its head that Steve describes as "legendary".

The reference to Technoblade is a thoughtful gesture that fans of the YouTuber and the game appreciated greatly. Sadly, the popular streamer passed away from cancer in 2022, leaving a wonderful legacy behind.

Apart from Technoblade, the unique post-credit scene featuring Vice Principal Marlene and the villager also contained a surprise cameo by iconic actor and comedian Matt Berry. The villager's conversation with Clemente in fluent English and Berry's slapstick humor was icing on the cake that viewers were treated to after completing their yearning for the mines.

