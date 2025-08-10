  • home icon
  "A bad look on the Fortnite community": Clix gives his opinion on the recent Peterbot controversy

"A bad look on the Fortnite community": Clix gives his opinion on the recent Peterbot controversy

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 10, 2025 02:25 GMT
Twitch streamer Clix has given his take on the Peterbot controversy (Image via Clix/Twitch)
Twitch streamer Clix has given his take on the Peterbot controversy (Image via Clix/Twitch)

Professional Fortnite player Cody "Clix" gave his opinion on the controversy surrounding fellow Fortnite pro Peter "Peterbot." The latter has been the subject of much criticism online following the reemergence of an old clip depicting him unbashedly using racial and homophobic slurs.

During a broadcast on August 9, 2025, Clix claimed that Peterbot's controversy reflected poorly on the Fortnite community as a whole, stating:

"It's just such a bad look on the Fortnite community as a whole. Like, that's my genuine reaction. When I saw that, it's just like, number one, it's like, why are you saying that? Let alone, let alone, like triple down on it.. That's what I don't get, and it's just like bro, the Fortnite community as a whole as like, competitive too, it just gets sh** on so much on top of this, and one of the faces of the game, the Fortnite competitive faces of it, doing that... The way we're looked at now is just like terrible. It's literally absolutely terrible."
also-read-trending Trending

'He's not going to be able to have a content career': Clix talks about long-term consequences of Peterbot's recent controversy

Following a clip of Peterbot uttering the "N-word" and the homophobic "F-slur" making the rounds on social media, content creators have come forward to react and give their two cents on the drama surrounding it. Some streamers, like Adin Ross, have claimed that Peterbot should be given some "slack" due to his being young in the clip.

Meanwhile, Clix seems to be of the opinion that while Peterbot's statements could not be defended, the situation and its aftermath could be used as a learning experience. Talking about the long-term consequences that the controversy will have on Peterbot's career, Clix stated:

"I don't understand how someone could defend it, but I could understand about the "live and learn", and "you were young" thing. I do understand that, but someone trying to defend it? I don't agree with... It was terrible for him, his community, his future. Like, everything. Every single thing he built, he's not going to be able to have a content career or like anything after this."
On the other side, Peterbot's apology for his statements have earned him even more flak online, with some criticizing the writing style and content of the apology, claiming that it sounded ChatGPT-esque.

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

