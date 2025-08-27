  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • CS2 patch notes (August 27, 2025): Ancient lineup updates, animation fixes, and more

CS2 patch notes (August 27, 2025): Ancient lineup updates, animation fixes, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 27, 2025 02:54 GMT
CS2 patch notes
Vertigo in CS2 (Image via Valve)

A brand-new set of CS2 patch notes has been released on August 27, 2025. The latest update is primarily centered on fixing and improving quality-of-life features, including grenade lineups on Anubis, and alongside it, some animation updates for different melee weapons in the game.

Ad

We also have a plethora of miscellaneous fixes, all of which will be explored in this article. For a detailed brief on the same, read below.

CS2 patch notes for August 27, 2025

Maps

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ancient

  • Restored some grenade lineup visuals.
  • Misc clipping fixes.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In case you missed it: All changes introduced with the CS2 Premier Season 3 update

Animation

  • Fixed issues with the classic knife's inspect animations.
  • Fixed the deploy for the Stiletto knife.
  • Fixed the deploy for the Butterfly knife.
  • Updated Talon knife inspect while 'fidgeting' to be more responsive.
  • Adjusted Flip knife animation when inspecting immediately after deploying.
  • Adjusted Bayonet knife animation when inspecting immediately after deploying.

Also read: CS2 patch notes (August 19, 2025): Map updates and bug fixes

Ad

Misc

  • Fixed a performance regression when creating bullet impact effects.
  • View angle velocity now affects spectator target viewmodels the same way it affects local player viewmodels.
  • Fixed a case where looping weapon inspections weren't networking to spectators.
  • Fixed a bug where matchmaking was avoiding servers playing the nighttime version of Ancient.
  • Removed legacy sprite-based shell casing fallback particle effects.
  • Fixed case where overlapping smoke clouds would prematurely extinguish molotov fire.

In case you missed it: CS2 patch notes (July 29, 2025): Damage prediction changes, animation updates, map overhaul, and more

Ad

As is evident, most of these changes are quality-of-life updates. A plethora of knife animation updates have been incorporated, smoothing out the inspect and flipping animations for several of these weapons.

Beyond that, the bug fixes that have been incorporated as miscellaneous updates are quite crucial to improving the game's performance. The developers have fixed numerous issues that affected both players and spectators. One of the biggest improvements with this update is the fix implemented for performance regression. Players experienced FPS dips whenever their bullets collided with surfaces.

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about the CS2 patch notes for August 27, 2025.

For more related articles, check out:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications