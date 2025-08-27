CS2 patch notes (August 27, 2025): Ancient lineup updates, animation fixes, and more

A brand-new set of CS2 patch notes has been released on August 27, 2025. The latest update is primarily centered on fixing and improving quality-of-life features, including grenade lineups on Anubis, and alongside it, some animation updates for different melee weapons in the game.We also have a plethora of miscellaneous fixes, all of which will be explored in this article. For a detailed brief on the same, read below. CS2 patch notes for August 27, 2025MapsAncientRestored some grenade lineup visuals.Misc clipping fixes.In case you missed it: All changes introduced with the CS2 Premier Season 3 updateAnimationFixed issues with the classic knife's inspect animations.Fixed the deploy for the Stiletto knife.Fixed the deploy for the Butterfly knife.Updated Talon knife inspect while 'fidgeting' to be more responsive.Adjusted Flip knife animation when inspecting immediately after deploying.Adjusted Bayonet knife animation when inspecting immediately after deploying.Also read: CS2 patch notes (August 19, 2025): Map updates and bug fixesMiscFixed a performance regression when creating bullet impact effects.View angle velocity now affects spectator target viewmodels the same way it affects local player viewmodels.Fixed a case where looping weapon inspections weren't networking to spectators.Fixed a bug where matchmaking was avoiding servers playing the nighttime version of Ancient.Removed legacy sprite-based shell casing fallback particle effects.Fixed case where overlapping smoke clouds would prematurely extinguish molotov fire.In case you missed it: CS2 patch notes (July 29, 2025): Damage prediction changes, animation updates, map overhaul, and moreAs is evident, most of these changes are quality-of-life updates. A plethora of knife animation updates have been incorporated, smoothing out the inspect and flipping animations for several of these weapons. Beyond that, the bug fixes that have been incorporated as miscellaneous updates are quite crucial to improving the game's performance. The developers have fixed numerous issues that affected both players and spectators. One of the biggest improvements with this update is the fix implemented for performance regression. Players experienced FPS dips whenever their bullets collided with surfaces.That's everything that you need to know about the CS2 patch notes for August 27, 2025. For more related articles, check out:CS2 streamer Dima_Wallhacks banned from TwitchWho won CS2 IEM Cologne 2025?Team Vitality and Stake agree to multi-year CS2 partnership