What happened between Dr DisRespect and Nadeshot?

On July 8, 2025, Matthew "Nadeshot" responded to comments claiming that he has recently spoken about Herschel "Dr DisRespect" in a negative light while livestreaming. The 100 Thieves founder stated that Doc took notice of certain clips where the former was "talking sh*t" about the latter. This incident is seemingly the first time they have appeared on each other's radars in over a year.

In June 2024, Nadeshot reacted to Dr DisRespect's Twitch ban, which resulted from allegations that the latter had sent sexually suggestive private messages to a minor in 2017. In response to the allegations, Matthew said:

"It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand that I don’t support talking to minors."

Since then, mentions of Doc on Matthew's channel became increasingly scarce, that is, until recently. On a July 8, 2025, Twitch stream, Nadeshot read out a viewer comment mentioning Dr DisRespect:

"Crazy, Doc [is] pulling 20,000 playing Warzone. Really tells you something when this guy drops 20,000 cash to get less."

Doc "pulling 20,000 playing Warzone" supposedly refers to reports from late 2024 that indicated he made over $20,000 in donations while streaming Warzone on YouTube without a partner status on the platform. The chatter also alluded to Nadeshot's spending a similar amount on Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) cases, which has been a prominent activity during his recent streams.

The objective of these case openings is to obtain a legendary "gold" item from the CS2 shop, which, in essence, is a gamble, especially considering the low drop rate. The viewer seemed to suggest that the amount Matthew spends on cases amounts to negligible returns.

"Didn't say a word, never" — Nadeshot claims that he has never spoken about Dr Disrespect in the recent past

The mention of Dr DisRespect, rather than the CS2 cases, however, seemed to have triggered a response from Matthew, who seemingly felt more verbose than usual:

"I was never going to say this sh*t on stream, bro. But I got four drinks in me. I feel good...I've seen like three TikToks in the last two weeks about Doc saying that people have sent him clips of me talking sh*t about him on my stream. I'm like, dude, are you out of your mind? I saw it once, didn't say a word, never."

Nadeshot then claimed that the last time he was in contact with Herschel was to ask him to "stop talking" about him live:

"I haven't talked to that man since I sent him a text two days ago, where I had to have a proxy send my text for me because apparently he blocked my number, and I told him to stop f**king talking about me on your goddamn stream, because I haven't said a word to him."

Overall, the streamer stated that the clips Dr DisRespect took notice of were false, mainly because he hasn't "said a word" about Doc on any social media medium:

"I cannot believe that people on TikTok just believe these random ass f**king comments. Like, what upside do I have to talk about that man on this stream? Seriously. So just ban the sh*t in the chat, bro. I haven't said a word...I've been sitting here tryna get golds, it's insane!"

What did Dr DisRespect say about Nadeshot?

[Timestamp - 23:04]

Dr DisRespect made Rumble his streaming home back in November 2024, and since then, he has gone live exclusively on the Canadian video platform. In a June 26, 2025, broadcast, Herschel responded to a viewer comment claiming Nadeshot was "running his yapper" questioning Doc's relevance.

In response, the streamer claimed that the backlash, "if true," must've been due to his past comments on 100 Thieves:

"It's 'cuz he got a little butthurt after I talked sh*t about his 100 Thieves. If that's true, he shouldn't be yapping, his numbers are atrocious."

On the contrary, Nadeshot's numbers are actually on the rise. His average viewership went from about 3,000 in the beginning of June to about 15,000 as July started. He currently holds nearly 35,000 active paid members, making him the seventh-most-subscribed streamer on the platform.

Overall, Dr DisRespect asked his chat to "stop mentioning" Matthew's name, stating that he "does not care" about his Twitch counterparts.

