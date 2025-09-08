"My dad never told me about you": IShowSpeed left shocked after meeting his "secret sister" live on stream

YouTube star Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; has gone viral after meeting his &quot;secret sister&quot; live on stream. On September 7, 2025, the content creator hosted the 11th day of his ongoing Speed Does America livestream from Detroit, Michigan. While visiting his family home, IShowSpeed's father introduced him to an individual, who, according to him, was the streamer's sister.Expressing his surprise at the situation, the 20-year-old said:&quot;Is that my dad's secret sister? (The streamer's father says, 'It's your sister.') It's the secret daughter? My dad never told me that I had a... my dad never told me about you. Well, it's nice to meet you, sister. Who's your mom? I mean, like, hey, where is my dad at? Where's my dad at? My dad never told me... yeah, my dad never told me that I had a secret sister. Like, what's going on? I need my, like... my question needs to be answered. So, did you know this the whole time? Okay. Well, sis, chat, W Sister in the chat, man. I ain't going to lie, I need to find my dad.&quot;Darren's &quot;secret sister&quot; responded:&quot;Here I am, in flesh and blood. Nice to meet you, bro! We got so many questions. I don't know. I don't know. I don't know. I mean... something like that. Something like that. It was always like a spiritual connection. You feel me?&quot;Timestamp - 02:24:03IShowSpeed confronts his father for not telling him about his &quot;secret sister&quot;During the same livestream on September 7, 2025, IShowSpeed confronted his father for not telling him about his &quot;secret sister.&quot; He said:&quot;Yeah, I missed you. Hey, yo, apparently, there is a secret [unintelligible] that I didn't know. You ain't tell me that you had another daughter! You ain't tell me about that, man! They just keep popping up, man. W, dad, though, chat. Everybody spam, 'W Dad.'&quot;The YouTuber's father replied:&quot;I missed you, too! You looking good, man. I didn't know she was popping up, man. You know, Daddy was getting busy back in the day. You know? In the early 2000s. You know? What's up, chat?&quot;IShowSpeed made headlines on September 7, 2025, when he was left disgruntled after a fan sold him a green apple signed by him for $500.