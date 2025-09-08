  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "My dad never told me about you": IShowSpeed left shocked after meeting his "secret sister" live on stream

"My dad never told me about you": IShowSpeed left shocked after meeting his "secret sister" live on stream

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Sep 08, 2025 03:57 GMT
&quot;My dad never told me about you&quot;: IShowSpeed left shocked after meeting his &quot;secret sister&quot; live on stream
IShowSpeed meets his "secret sister" live on stream (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has gone viral after meeting his "secret sister" live on stream. On September 7, 2025, the content creator hosted the 11th day of his ongoing Speed Does America livestream from Detroit, Michigan. While visiting his family home, IShowSpeed's father introduced him to an individual, who, according to him, was the streamer's sister.

Ad

Expressing his surprise at the situation, the 20-year-old said:

"Is that my dad's secret sister? (The streamer's father says, 'It's your sister.') It's the secret daughter? My dad never told me that I had a... my dad never told me about you. Well, it's nice to meet you, sister. Who's your mom? I mean, like, hey, where is my dad at? Where's my dad at? My dad never told me... yeah, my dad never told me that I had a secret sister. Like, what's going on? I need my, like... my question needs to be answered. So, did you know this the whole time? Okay. Well, sis, chat, W Sister in the chat, man. I ain't going to lie, I need to find my dad."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Darren's "secret sister" responded:

"Here I am, in flesh and blood. Nice to meet you, bro! We got so many questions. I don't know. I don't know. I don't know. I mean... something like that. Something like that. It was always like a spiritual connection. You feel me?"
youtube-cover
Ad

Timestamp - 02:24:03

IShowSpeed confronts his father for not telling him about his "secret sister"

During the same livestream on September 7, 2025, IShowSpeed confronted his father for not telling him about his "secret sister." He said:

"Yeah, I missed you. Hey, yo, apparently, there is a secret [unintelligible] that I didn't know. You ain't tell me that you had another daughter! You ain't tell me about that, man! They just keep popping up, man. W, dad, though, chat. Everybody spam, 'W Dad.'"
Ad
Ad

The YouTuber's father replied:

"I missed you, too! You looking good, man. I didn't know she was popping up, man. You know, Daddy was getting busy back in the day. You know? In the early 2000s. You know? What's up, chat?"

IShowSpeed made headlines on September 7, 2025, when he was left disgruntled after a fan sold him a green apple signed by him for $500.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications