"What the hell?": IShowSpeed left disgruntled after fan sells a green apple signed by him for $500

YouTube star and Twitch streamer Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; recently discovered that a green apple that he had signed for a fan had been sold on eBay for $500. The streamer discovered that such a sale was made on the tenth day of his ongoing tour of the United States, with him visiting Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.When he was hosting an IRL broadcast in Boston just a day prior, IShowSpeed had been approached by a fan who asked him to sign the apple for him. A clip showcasing both IShowSpeed's interaction with the fan as well as his eventual learning about the sale of the signed apple has been posted on X.After finding out, Speed was heard asking his audience if he should stop signing items for fans:&quot;Bro, I signed a green apple, and they sold it, they sold it for $500. Yo, like, do I need to stop signing sh**? This dude sold a green apple on eBay for 500 bucks. I signed that yesterday? What the hell? That was yesterday!&quot;What is the significance of a green apple within IShowSpeed's community?The term &quot;green apple&quot; became popularized among viewers of IShowSpeed following the streamer's foray into IRL streaming and touring multiple areas worldwide. Toward the end of his IRL broadcasts, instead of directly telling him to turn his camera off, Speed would often use the term &quot;green apple&quot; to indicate to his cameraman, Slipz, that the broadcast should be concluded.Eventually, fans of the streamer caught on, and it quickly became an inside joke within the community, with him even capitalizing on it by selling official merchandise, such as a t-shirt, that mentioned the term.In other news, the term &quot;clanker&quot; has gone viral after becoming part of the everyday vocabulary of prominent content creators like Twitch and Kick streamer Felix &quot;xQc.&quot;