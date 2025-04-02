IShowSpeed dolls are reportedly for sale in China amid his viral IRL streams

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" seems to have garnered a massive following in China owing to his extensive IRL streaming of the country. The 20-year-old's popularity has skyrocketed so much that there seems to be merchandise using his likeness reportedly being sold in China.

Supposedly, multiple stores in China have started selling these toys. One depicts IShowSpeed wearing a garland made out of traditional sausages around his neck. This is a reference to one of his IRL broadcasts held in Chengdu, China. Another toy showcases IShowSpeed wearing traditional Chinese garb and performing King Fu, which is yet again based on a real performance by IShowSpeed in his third broadcast in China.

What does IShowSpeed's official merchandise consist of?

Although the toys being offered in China are not being sold under an official capacity on behalf of IShowSpeed, the streamer does have a range of products that he sells as his own merchandise. The streamer has a dedicated website, which he often links under his livestreams, where fans can buy their favorite items and represent the viral YouTube sensation.

IShowSpeed's merchandise consists of mostly clothing — tees, hoodies, bottoms, and headwear. Many of these feature references to the streamer's broadcasts, with certain collections dedicated to certain tours also having been released.

One prominent clothing item for sale is the green apple t-shirt, which features a green apple with IShowSpeed written next to it. The shirt is a reference to an inside joke within the community, with the streamer often using the phrase "Green Apple" as an indication to his cameraman, Slipz, to end his broadcast.

IShowSpeed reportedly recently purchased a car worth $250,000 in China. The car is unique due to its ability to make a slight jump. It can also move around on its own, even turning on the spot on command.

