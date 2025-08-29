IShowSpeed crashes out at his production team over technical difficulties during first day of his 24/7 America Tour livestream

YouTube star Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; has officially commenced his 24/7 America Tour livestream. However, things have not been smooth sailing, as the streamer has encountered technical difficulties, such as constant lag, on several occasions.One such incident occurred when IShowSpeed met with Tom Brady at his home, and the broadcast started to lag. Following the collaboration, the Ohio native expressed his frustration with his production team, exclaiming:&quot;Why the f**k is it lagging when I'm meeting Tom Brady?! Why is it lagging?! Why isn't nobody saying s**t?! I'm talking to Tom Brady for 10 minutes, about his Super Bowl trophy, and ain't nobody saying s**t! Production! Production! Come on! This is the moment! What is going on?!&quot;The YouTube and Twitch streamer's clip garnered over 4.9 million views on X, with hundreds of fans sharing their thoughts on the situation.&quot;I get it Homie probably lost 100s of millions of views due to the lag,&quot; X user @rushgrowth said.&quot;💀 so his production team didn’t tell him,&quot; X user @flop100x posted.&quot;Is the production team getting replaced soon? 😆,&quot; X user @itchson commented.&quot;I agree his frustrating that is historic moment and they already missing up already that crazy,&quot; X user @themoe85 wrote.&quot;I miss the old IRL streams&quot; - IShowSpeed loses it after live viewers complain about his production team while facing technical difficultiesAnother 30-second video from IShowSpeed's ongoing America Tour livestream recently surfaced on X. In it, the content creator noticed his viewers complaining about the broadcast's production quality, with some requesting that he fix the background noise.The YouTuber once again voiced his frustration with the situation, stating that he &quot;missed the old IRL streams&quot; and remarked:&quot;... I don't know. 'Background noise.' 'Fix background noise.' 'Why you low?' Oh, s**t! S**t! S**t! S**t! S**t! What else?! Chat, what else?! Is my d**k too big?! Is my hands too small?! Is my... is my forehead too... god damn! God! S**t! Oh, my god! Damn! Damn, I miss the old IRL streams, man. Take me back!&quot;As of this writing, IShowSpeed and his cameraman, Slipz, were on the road, traveling in a custom bus, reportedly worth $300,000. Over 25.4k live concurrent viewers were watching his YouTube livestream.